Officer charged with perjury over Police Scotland sexism case
A police inspector who gave evidence in an employment tribunal that found a female officer was victimised has been charged with perjury.
Keith Warhurst spoke at the case brought by Rhona Malone, which found evidence of a "boys' club" culture in Police Scotland's firearms unit.
His evidence was criticised by the tribunal, which concluded in 2021.
It came about after Mr Warhurst said two female firearms officers should not be deployed together in an email.
A settlement was reached in which Ms Malone was to be paid nearly £1m by Police Scotland.
BBC News understands Mr Warhurst has been suspended from the force.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Thursday, 17 August, 2023, a 48-year-old man was charged in connection with a perjury offence. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
The tribunal heard in 2021 that Ms Malone, who was based in Edinburgh, was a committed police constable who had an exemplary record.
It accepted evidence that the culture in parts of armed policing was "horrific" and an "absolute boys' club."
One female officer said she was told women should not be firearms officers because they menstruate and this would affect their temperament.
When Ms Malone raised concerns about her experiences she was offered a small payout on the condition she signed a non disclosure agreement (NDA) to stop her speaking out.
She refused and ended up taking her case to a tribunal.
Ms Malone's solicitor said the findings were a watershed moment for Police Scotland.
Former Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said an independent force would review the judgement over "legitimate concern" about what it had found.
He said: "Misogyny, sexism and discrimination of any kind are deplorable. They should have no place in society and no place in policing."