Scottish drug deaths drop to lowest level for five years
The number of people who died due to drug misuse in Scotland last year fell by 279 to the lowest level for five years.
Figures from National Records of Scotland show 1,051 people died of drug misuse in 2022.
It is the first significant drop following several years of record high totals.
However, Scotland continues to have the worst drug death rate in the UK and the rest of Europe.
Despite the fall in drug misuse deaths, they are still more than three times as common as they were two decades ago.
Glasgow City and Dundee City have had the highest rates of drug misuse deaths over the past five years while East Renfrewshire and Aberdeenshire had the lowest rates.
Opiates and opioids, including heroin, morphine and methadone, were implicated in more than eight out of 10 drug-related deaths in 2022.
The majority of drug misuse deaths were classified as accidental poisonings, with 7% classed as intentional self-poisonings.
The rate of drug poisoning deaths in Scotland was 2.7 times as high as the UK average in 2021, the most recent year that data is available for the UK as a whole.
Most deprived areas
Julie Ramsay, head of demographic statistics at National Records of Scotland, said drug deaths had been rising for two decades, with a particularly sharp increase after 2013.
The latest statistics are the biggest year-on-year decrease since recording began in 2000, she said.
"Those living in the most deprived areas of Scotland are almost 16 times as likely to die from drug misuse compared to people living in the least deprived areas," Ms Ramsay said.
Males are twice as likely to die from drug misuse than females, Ms Ramsay said, and the age profile of drug misuse deaths has become older, now averaging 45.
Over the past two decades, drug misuse deaths in Scotland has increased most years, with the largest rise in 2018.
The highest number of drug misuse deaths on record was in 2020 where there were 1,339 deaths (25.2 per 100,000 people).
The figure for 2022 was 19.8 deaths for every 100,000 people in Scotland.
Poly-drug use
The Glasgow City Council area had the highest rate of drug misuse deaths over a five-year period (44.4 per 100,000) closely followed by Dundee City (43.1).
The vast majority of drug-related deaths in Scotland are of people who took more than one substance, so-called poly-drug use.
Heroin and methadone were implicated in 867 deaths but often in combination with other drugs such as "street benzos".
Benzodiazepines (such as diazepam and etizolam) were implicated in 601 deaths - and gabapentin and/or pregabalin in 367.
Cocaine was involved in 371 drug misuse deaths.