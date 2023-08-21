Scotland's papers: Council cuts warning and ecocide law call

Scotland's papers: Council cuts warning and ecocide law callPublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scottish councils will make more than £300m in budget cuts this year, The Scotsman reports. The paper says local authorities are facing a combined two-year deficit of £1.12bn by 2025-26, with a union warning some will not be able to provide even basic services. Spain's victory over England in the Women's World Cup final also features on the front page.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that Scotland could become one of the first countries in the world to establish a crime in law of mass environmental damage for cases such as deforestation or oil spills. The paper says ecocide proposals, championed by late Scottish barrister Polly Higgins, are backed by Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon, with a consultation set for later this year.Image caption, Scottish patients are being recruited to a "groundbreaking" new trial to test the effectiveness of defibrillator implants, The Herald reports. The paper says Scots who suffer from a heart condition which can cause cardiac death are being sought by clinicians in Edinburgh.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with a kidnap victim's account of being "dead in a freezing graveyard after a 12-mile terror ride". Keeron McCaffery, 23, was abducted in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and beaten before being stripped naked, the paper reports. Jamie Cunningham, 30, and Steven Quill, 37, were convicted of assault, abduction and attempted murder.Image caption, The National leads with an offer from Scotland's health secretary to "mediate" in a dispute between the UK government and junior doctors. Michael Matheson made the comment after his government agreed a record pay deal with junior doctors north of the border, the paper says.Image caption, Police fear killer nurse Lucy Letby may have attacked 30 more babies before she was caught, according to The Times. Detectives have been reviewing 4,000 cases from the neonatal unit in Chester and a Liverpool hospital where she worked between 2012 and 2016, identifying "suspicious" incidents with the 30 infants who survived but may have been harmed by her. The paper also reports a widening split in the independence movement after ex-SNP MP Angus MacNeil criticised the "high and mighty" Scottish government.Image caption, The families of the babies murdered or harmed by Letby have demanded a law to force convicted people to attend their sentencing hearing, The Scottish Daily Mail reports. Accusing Letby of being "cowardly" for failing to be in court for some verdicts, the paper says she is expected to refuse to appear in the dock on Monday to hear how long she will spend in prison.Image caption, A UK government source has told The Daily Telegraph that Letby could be forced to appear in court to face victims through "lawful enforcement". The source claims that Letby continuing to refuse to appear in the dock "will only strengthen our resolve to change the law".Image caption, The i reports "centrist Conservatives" have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman over her "repeated failures" to solve the crisis of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats. The paper reports on a new poll indicating Tory voters are "turned off by a focus on a 'anti-woke' strategy" championed by Mrs Braverman.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland hails the "Brave Lionesses" after England's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.Image caption, The King plans to bring his brother Prince Andrew "in from the cold" according to The Scottish Daily Express. The paper says King Charles has offered his "disgraced" brother an "olive branch" by inviting him to the Royal Family's Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands, which sources say indicates "relations between the pair have improved greatly".Image caption, The chief executive of NHS Tayside has told staff he is leaving his post just days after a major data breach, The Courier reports. Grant Archibald announced he will retire in December after the health board apologised for accidentally leaking an email containing employees' details.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a report on homelessness in the city. The paper says people have been turned away by the council and left to sleep on the streets. One charity has accused the local authority of breaching homelessness legislation, it adds.Image caption, Police have stepped up parking patrols near the world-famous Glenfinnan viaduct, The Press and Journal reports. It says it follows warnings from the National Trust for Scotland that "scores of cars" were parked "dangerously, obstructively and illegally" last week.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a report on an "obsessed" stalker who assaulted an Aberdeen woman who had rejected his advances. The paper says Brandon Skinner, 24, had "bombarded" the woman with messages. He pled guilty to stalking the woman between October 2020 and June 2022.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News warns that the capital's council faces a £69.2m budget shortfall. Unison says the country's finances are in the "direst of straits", the paper reports.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph reports that a thief who targeted a bingo hall has been caught thanks to DNA evidence.