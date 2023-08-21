Scotland's papers: Council cuts warning and ecocide law call

Image caption,

Police fear killer nurse Lucy Letby may have attacked 30 more babies before she was caught, according to The Times. Detectives have been reviewing 4,000 cases from the neonatal unit in Chester and a Liverpool hospital where she worked between 2012 and 2016, identifying "suspicious" incidents with the 30 infants who survived but may have been harmed by her. The paper also reports a widening split in the independence movement after ex-SNP MP Angus MacNeil criticised the "high and mighty" Scottish government.