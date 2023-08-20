Scotland's papers: Police data probe and Harvie rounds on SNP critics

Scotland's papers: Police data probe and Harvie rounds on SNP criticsPublished14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Questions have been raised over the way Police Scotland store highly sensitive information, according to the Sunday Post. The newspaper reports the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner has written to the force about the legality of its current storage system.Image caption, "Ewing is out of touch" is the headline in Scotland on Sunday. The paper reports the leader of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie has hit out at the SNP's Fergus Ewing, a fierce critic of his party. Mr Harvie says Mr Ewing "represents a generation" that doesn't understand the "reality" of the climate emergency. The Greens and the SNP signed the Bute House agreement in 2021, forming an alliance to run the country.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday reports questions have been raised over Rishi Sunak's claim homegrown oil and gas is better for the environment. The prime minister recently granted 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences. The move has been criticised by environmentalists and members of his own party amid concerns it will lead to an increase in carbon emissions.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Scottish Sunday Express leads with accusations that the EU is dragging out the migrant crisis as "punishment" for Brexit. Former UK border force chief Tony Smith says EU chiefs are hypocrites for refusing to discuss a deal to take back people who cross the English Channel in small boats. He tells the paper such an agreement could save lives and make people smuggling more difficult for criminals running the cross-Channel operations.Image caption, The Sunday Mail leads with the story of a woman who helped police catch her killer fiancé. Caroline Muirhead went undercover to gather evidence for police, but says the process "ruined" her life. Ms McKellar helped build a case against Alexander McKellar who admitted killing Tony Parsons while drink driving. His twin brother Robert helped to hide the body. The brothers will be sentenced this week at the High Court in Glasgow.Image caption, The UK government is hiring two new advisors to promote the union, reports the Sunday National. The paper says the advisors will be tasked with making the "benefits of the Union clear, tangible and understood". The newspaper adds this comes at a time when Scottish ministers have been criticised for spending money to promote independence.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph reports that senior doctors are calling for NHS administrators to be held accountable to a regulator similar to the General Medial Council, which can prevent doctors who have harmed patients from ever practicing medicine again. The families of some infant victims have accused the government inquiry of being "inadequate", as it does not have powers to compel people to give evidence, the paper also says.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday's headline reads "SNP's war on the motorist backfires". It relates to the introduction of Glasgow's Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in July. The paper reports it has been branded a "costly shambles" after the city council spent £100,000 hiring LEZ compliant vehicles. Similar schemes are set to be rolled out in Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh next year, the paper adds.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday says a popular cast member from the ITV Soap, Emmerdale is leaving the show after 17 years. Matthew Wolfenden, who plays shopkeeper David Metcalfe, feels "ready for a change" the paper reports.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.