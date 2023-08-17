School staff to strike in 10 Scottish council areas
- Published
Non-teaching school staff in 10 council areas will go on strike on 13 and 14 September, GMB Scotland has announced.
The areas affected are Aberdeen, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, Orkney, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.
GMB Scotland's members rejected a pay offer of 5.5% in April.
The union said the offer "does not come close" to matching the cost of living and the strike will cause disruption.
Staff in schools and early years working across catering, cleaning, pupil support, administration and janitorial services will take part in the action.
GMB Scotland said Cosla, the body which represents local authorities, had refused to revise the pay offer or ask the Scottish government for support.
About 20,000 GMB members voted against the deal in April.
Senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: "Scotland stands on the shoulders of our local authority workers and the value of their work must be reflected in their salaries.
"Cosla has refused to seriously engage with our members during what has been a protracted, frustrating process. If they had, parents and pupils would not now be facing disruption.
"Cosla and Scottish ministers need to engage now or risk turning a crisis into a calamity."