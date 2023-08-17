One in five shops willing to sell vapes to under 18s
One in five shops are willing to sell vapes to under 18s, an investigation has found.
Last year, local Authority Trading Standards carried out test purchase operations with volunteers under the legal age.
It found that 63 of the 312 premises tested across Scotland sold vapes to an underage volunteer.
The Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland (Scotts) said the result was "very concerning".
Officers also found that one in eight of the premises visited sold cigarettes to those underage.
Scotts said the results were "significantly worse than expected" and could be a result of vapes appealing to a younger audience, due to their colourful packaging and wide availability.
In the past year, there has been a huge surge in popularity of single-use or disposable vapes, which are cheap to buy and attract younger users.
There is also a significant environmental impact as the products are mainly plastic and contain lithium batteries. They are commonly discarded carelessly after use.
A number of medical professionals have called for the ban of single-use vapes across Scotland due to the health risks that come with them.
'Very concerning'
In January, the Scottish government considered a ban on disposable vapes and said it could also consider increasing access to disposal options, improved product design or publicity campaigns.
David MacKenzie, chairman of Scotts said: "The health of young people is a key priority for Trading Standards and smoking is the greatest threat to their health and development, especially for younger children.
"These results are very concerning and we will be stepping up efforts this year to support sellers with advice, and continue to take enforcement action where sellers break the law.
"NVPs can be a useful cessation aid for smokers who want to give up smoking, but they are not intended as a lifestyle product for young people."
He added: "The bright packaging colours and sugary and fruity flavours are child appealing, and the easy availability of single-use vapes in particular is not helpful.
"We would like to see the same display rules applied to NVPs that is applied to tobacco, i.e. they are kept out of sight in store."
The Scottish government has been contacted for comment.