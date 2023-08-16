Junior doctors in Scotland accept new pay offer
- Published
Scotland's junior doctors have voted to accept a pay offer from the Scottish government.
The deal will include a 12.4% pay increase for 2023/24.
This is in addition to a pay rise of 4.5% for 2022/23, meaning the medics will get a total pay increase of 17% over two years.
Junior doctors had been planning to take strike action before the latest pay offer was made by Scottish ministers.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.