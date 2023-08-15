No prosecutions for failing to complete Scotland's census
There have been no prosecutions for failing to fill in Scotland's census last year, BBC News has learned.
Seven people were reported to Scotland's prosecution service accused of refusing to complete last year's survey.
National Records of Scotland, which runs the census, had previously warned they faced a fine of up to £1,000.
About 11% of Scotland's 2.7 million households did not fill in and submit a census form.
Prosecutors said the reports of census refusal were dealt with "by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution".
It means they have accepted responsibility but will not have a formal criminal conviction.
Alternatives to prosecution include warnings, fiscal fines of up to £5,000 and work orders of up to 50 hours.
The Crown Office and Prosecution Service (COPFS) was unable to confirm which measures were used in each case.
A spokesperson said: "Seven reports of refusal to complete Scotland's Census 2022 were received from NRS and were considered by the procurator fiscal.
"After full and careful consideration of all facts and circumstances, the seven reports were dealt with by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution."
The census is a national survey of the entire population which is carried out every 10 years.
Governments, councils and other organisations use census data to help plan services and allocate funding.
Scotland's 2021 census was postponed until 2022 due to the Covid pandemic, though it went ahead as normal in England and Wales.
It is a legal obligation to fill in the census but initially only 79% of households filled in and submitted their form.
It led to the deadline being extended for an extra four weeks, after which the response rate reached 89%.
Teams visited addresses to offer help and support to households to complete their census.
Anyone who refused to fill it in was given a final opportunity to do so before NRS began the process of referring them for potential prosecution.
The England and Wales survey in 2021 had a 97% completion rate. Eighteen people were put forward for prosecution from about 850,000 non-responding households.
The previous Scottish census in 2011 achieved 95% participation. Five people were prosecuted for failing to complete it.
A report into the 2022 problems by Audit Scotland, which was published in November, said it was important that NRS established why the return rate was lower than the rest of the UK.
Earlier this week it emerged that the latest Scottish census cost £140m.
An NRS spokesperson said decisions regarding prosecutions were a matter for the COPFS.
"Since the collection period, the next phase of the programme is to deliver the census results," they added.
"These statistics will help local authorities, businesses and central government plan a wide range of vital public services, to improve the lives of those living and working in Scotland."