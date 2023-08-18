Your pictures of Scotland: 11-18 August

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 August.

Chris Curry
Chris Curry took this action shot of winner Arron White, who completed 17 laps of Scottish Canoe's three-hour lap enduro race on the river Moriston.
Mark Coles
Wearing your heart on your calf: Mark Coles took this picture of a volunteer at the Lang Way Doon 24hr Endurance cycling ride from Tongue to Coldstream, via Braemar, during the UCI Women's Elite Road Race.
Steven Crozier
Steven Crozier took this shot of the Red Arrows doing a fly-past over Edinburgh Castle at the start of the first of two evening Tattoo performances.
Jeremy Morris
This picture of beautiful Kearvaig beach on Cape Wrath was snapped by Jeremy Morris just as the light was fading.
Paul Steven
Paul Steven took this stunning picture of Suilven, a mountain that lies west of Sutherland.
Phil Thompson
This photo of Ailsa Craig was taken by Phil Thompson en route back to Balfron from the Larne - Cairnryan Ferry.
Amy Reynolds
Amy Reynolds snapped a shot of the Red Arrows as they flew over the Edinburgh rooftops ahead of that evening's Tattoo.
Simon Ridge
Simon Ridge took this photo of some angry sky above Monkton in Ayrshire.
Gavin Watson
Gavin Watson said: "A spider welcomes orange spot butterfly to its home on the River Teith in Deanston."
Steven Turner
Steven Turner took this picture at his coffee shop on London Road in Glasgow during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
Stewart Kerr
Stewart Kerr said it was a colourful end to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Elizabeth Whyte
Elizabeth Whyte made this montage from pictures she took at the UCI men's elite time trial which passed by her road end in Gargunnock, Stirlingshire.
Robert Booth
Robert Booth took this picture of a lady escaping the crowds at the Edinburgh Festival.
Paul Climie
This photo of the last concert of the "Summer Nights" gigs in Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow, was taken by Paul Climie. He said: 'Despite the incessant rain, The Delgados were fantastic."
Charlie McGinn
Rosie the Highland Cow taking a dip in Glen Douglas, Argyll and Bute, was snapped by Charlie McGinn.
Kevin English
Kevin English took this picture of his daughter Freya on a day trip to Lossiemouth beach.
Cara McGuigan
The Rwandan road cycling team posing behind Cara McGuigan's car at a red light in Kirkintilloch.
John Quinn
John Quinn took this picture of his brother holding up a pot they put in the middle of Loch Slappin on Skye. He said: "No Lobster but a myriad of crabs. All released."
Derek McRonald
Derek McRonald took this photo of a moody Chandlers Lane Dundee with the Tay Bridge in the distance.
Janina Dolny
Janina Dolny was at the Fringe by the Sea festival in North Berwick, where the Dudendance Theatre Company performed a piece entitled Alien Species.
Ruprecht Pohsib
Ruprecht Pohsib took this shot of rapeseed being harvested near Tannadice, Angus.
Robert Booth
Robert Booth took this picture of an actress from the YAT theatre group in the play, The School For Scandal, in the Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Fringe.
Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson captured this curlew searching out the rock pools for a tasty snack in Elgin.
Euan Campbell
Euan Campbell caught this sunset over the rosebay willowherb in Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.
Lindsey Mainds
Lindsey Mainds went to see the amazing fields of sunflowers at Balgone Barns by North Berwick Law in East Lothian.
Eilidh Kerr
Eilidh Kerr captured personality in this frog in Granny's pond in Ochiltree.
Michael Rieley
Michael Rieley took this picture of his granddaughter while on a visit to the Sunflower Walk at Gloagburn Farm on the last day of the school holidays.
Colin James Little
Colin Little took this picture of a young swallow preparing to have lunch in Elgin while out for a morning walk.
Mark Williamson
Mark Williamson said it was a joy to have these sparrows wrecking one of his flowerbeds in Fochabers, because they are his favourite small bird.
Catherine Leckie
Catherine Leckie took this photo from her garden in Spean Bridge. "We planted marigolds for green manure this year and they looked lovely in the sunset, almost matching the colour of the sky," she said.
Sarah Conway
Sarah Conway captured this Highland Cow on Allermuir Hill in The Pentland Hills keeping an eye on Edinburgh.
Stuart Lee
Stuart Lee snapped this short-eared owl gliding past his office on the West coast of Kintyre (near Muasdale).
Pat Christie
Pat Christie spotted this mural on the side of a building just beside Pittenweem Harbour during a trip to the East Neuk in Fife.
Colin Mackie
Colin Mackie said this wee lizard was one of many he saw sunbathing on the boardwalks at Flanders Moss. "Most of them scuttled away when you got close, but this one seemed happy to pose for the camera," he said.
Aileen Gillies
Aileen Gillies made a last minute decision to go out in the evening and was rewarded with this beautiful sight at Crinan Canal.
Graham Christie
Graham Christie took this photo of a bull in a Field at Ardmore Point, near Helensburgh.
Eelco Zwart
Eelco Zwart said he was very lucky with the weather on the Isle of Harris.
Janice Galloway
Janice Galloway took this shot of moody skies on a bike ride to Corrour Station
Linda McColgan
Linda McColgan said she had a lovely time exploring Dunnottar Castle with her husband, Marc.
Eelco Zwart
Eelco Zwart says he loves this second hand book shop in Edinburgh.

