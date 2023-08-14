New teachers are quitting profession over fears of no work - union
New teachers are abandoning the profession because they are not being offered secure jobs, Scotland's largest teaching union has said.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said many newly-qualified staff were only being given short contracts.
The union is urging the Scottish government to increase council funding to pay for more permanent jobs.
The Scottish government said it was "taking strong action" to protect increased teacher numbers.
In a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf, EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said high numbers of temporary contracts had "serious implications" for Scotland's schools.
She said local authorities needed ring-fenced funding to allow the recruitment of more permanently-employed teachers.
Ms Bradley wrote: "Members have contacted the EIS over the summer months in desperation at the prospect of no work when the new school session begins.
"These are highly-qualified professionals whose commitment to children and young people, and to the teaching profession in Scotland, has been demonstrated through the years of study they have undertaken.
She added: "Not only does the staffing situation negatively impact the lives of thousands of teachers, to the point that many are simply leaving or plan to leave the teaching profession, the EIS believes that it falls short of delivering the quality of education that Scotland should have."
The union highlighted that many new staff had entered teacher training following Scottish government recruitment drives in 2016 and 2017.
But Ms Bradley said the long-term staffing strategy for schools had "not served them well".
In her letter to Mr Yousaf, she said: "I ask again that you give this matter urgent consideration and provide additional funding to local authorities that is effectively ring-fenced for the recruitment of additional permanently employed teachers.
"As well as looking carefully at teacher workforce planning for the years ahead to ensure stability and sufficiency of teacher staffing."
Ms Bradley's letter comes after the EIS accepted a pay deal in March this year to end long-running school strikes.
Teachers received a 7% pay rise backdated to April 2022, with a further 5% awarded and 2% more to come in January.
The EIS, SSTA and NASUWT teaching unions had been in a year-long industrial dispute with councils.
The Scottish government has acted before to stop councils cutting teacher numbers on financial grounds. Councils get much of their money from the Scottish government. It is possible to earmark some of that for specific purposes.
The government has warned before it could withhold or recoup funding if a council cuts teacher posts or spends ring-fenced money on something else.
The EIS argument is, essentially, that a similar mechanism could be used to help ensure new teachers are given permanent jobs rather than temporary ones.
The worry about undue numbers in temporary posts is part of a longstanding union concern about ensuring teaching is an attractive profession - in part to help address areas where there are recruitment difficulties. Some schools in rural areas may struggle to fill posts or get a good field of candidates.
The Scottish government said its Strategic Board for Teacher Education, which is made up of a range of education bodies, was looking at the challenges around recruitment and retention of teachers.
This includes geographical and subject-specific issues and improving support for early career teachers.
A spokesperson added: "While our teachers are employed by local authorities and not the Scottish government, we are taking strong action to protect increased teacher numbers - supporting councils with an additional £145.5m in this year's budget, which assures funding and removes this as a barrier to permanent contracts.
"Over the past 10 years the number of teachers in permanent posts has remained stable at over 80%, and since December 2014 the number of school teachers has increased by 8%, from 49,521 to 53,459 in December 2022."