Seventeen sets of twins to start schools in Inverclyde
A Scottish local authority is preparing for a doubly special start to the new school year as 17 sets of twins begin primary one.
The pupils will be welcomed next week to schools in Inverclyde, an area that has become known locally as "Twinverclyde".
Only in 2015, when there were 19 sets of twins, have more pairs started the new primary term in the region.
There have been 147 twin sets since 2013, an average of 13 each year.
The majority of the 2023 class gathered at St Patrick's Primary School, Greenock, for a dress rehearsal ahead of their first day.
St Patrick's and Ardgowan Primary are taking in the most pairs of twins, with three sets each joining each.
Graeme Brooks, depute provost of Inverclyde Council, said: "It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we've become known, to welcome our twins into primary one.
"Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms.
"It's also a good bit of fun for parents too - and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday."