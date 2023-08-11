UCI Cycling World Championships: Gymnastics on bikes and football on two wheels
Indoor cycling is the last discipline to begin at the UCI World Cycling Championships, the "mega event" which has been taking place across Scotland over the past nine days.
Over the final weekend of the championships spectators at Glasgow's Emirates Arena will be able to watch artistic cycling and cycle-ball.
Artistic cycling has been described as gymnastics on a bike.
Competitors perform a rehearsed routine largely without holding the handlebars and often while balancing on one wheel.
Though perhaps seen as a niche event, it is big in places such as Germany and Switzerland.
The discipline sees athletes perform tricks for points on specialised, fixed-gear bikes in a format similar to ballet or gymnastics.
Another indoor cycling event taking place at the Emirates is cycle ball, which is also known as radball. It is more like football on a bike.
The UCI Cycling World Championships have seen the world's best cyclists across a range of disciplines being brought together for one massive event for the first time ever.
Over 11 days of action, events have been held across Scotland - from mountain biking in the Tweed Valley to elite track cycling in Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy velodrome.
There have also been time trials around Stirling, BMX racing and a special Gran Fondo event in Perth and Dundee.
Another of the lesser-known cycling events is Trials - where riders try to control their bikes over purpose-built obstacles in the search for a "clean" round without putting their feet on the floor - or taking them off the pedals.
The UCI comes to an end on Sunday after 11 days of action.
Most of the championships have taken place in Glasgow but the para-cycling road racing has been held around Dumfries.
The individual time trials have been taking place on roads around Stirling.
And the cross-country Mountain Biking has been taking place at Glentress in the Borders.