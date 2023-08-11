UCI Cycling World Championships: Gymnastics on bikes and football on two wheels

Switzerland compete in the Women’s Elite Artistic Cycling Pair Qualification on day nine of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Emirates Arena, GlasgowPA Media
Switzerland compete in the Women’s Elite Artistic Cycling Pair Qualification

Indoor cycling is the last discipline to begin at the UCI World Cycling Championships, the "mega event" which has been taking place across Scotland over the past nine days.

Over the final weekend of the championships spectators at Glasgow's Emirates Arena will be able to watch artistic cycling and cycle-ball.

Artistic cycling has been described as gymnastics on a bike.

Competitors perform a rehearsed routine largely without holding the handlebars and often while balancing on one wheel.

Germany compete in the Women’s Elite Artistic Cycling Pair Qualification
Czech Republic's Krystof Necas competes in the Men's Elite Single Artistic Cycling
France's Timote Bertin competes in the Men's Elite Single Artistic Cycling
Belgium’s Finn Hoornaert competes in the Men’s Elite Single Artistic Cycling
Cyclists from Hong Kong in action during Women's Elite Pair Artistic

Though perhaps seen as a niche event, it is big in places such as Germany and Switzerland.

The discipline sees athletes perform tricks for points on specialised, fixed-gear bikes in a format similar to ballet or gymnastics.

Another indoor cycling event taking place at the Emirates is cycle ball, which is also known as radball. It is more like football on a bike.

Cycle ball is like football on a bike
Action from Canada versus Japan in the Men’s Elite Cycle-ball
The UCI Cycling World Championships have seen the world's best cyclists across a range of disciplines being brought together for one massive event for the first time ever.

Over 11 days of action, events have been held across Scotland - from mountain biking in the Tweed Valley to elite track cycling in Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy velodrome.

There have also been time trials around Stirling, BMX racing and a special Gran Fondo event in Perth and Dundee.

Another of the lesser-known cycling events is Trials - where riders try to control their bikes over purpose-built obstacles in the search for a "clean" round without putting their feet on the floor - or taking them off the pedals.

Britain's Jack Carthy in action during Men Elite 26" Trials Semi-Final
Netherlands' Daan Boverhof in action during Men Elite 26" Trials Semi-Final
Switzerland's Tom Blaser during Men Elite 26" Trials Semi-Final

The UCI comes to an end on Sunday after 11 days of action.

Most of the championships have taken place in Glasgow but the para-cycling road racing has been held around Dumfries.

France's Loic Vergnaud competes in the Men's H5 Road Race in Dumfries

The individual time trials have been taking place on roads around Stirling.

Colombia's Walter Vargas in action during the Men's Elite Road Individual Time Trial, with Stirling Castle in the background

And the cross-country Mountain Biking has been taking place at Glentress in the Borders.

Luke Wiedmann from Switzerland in action during the Men's Under 23 at Glentress

