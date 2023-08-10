Apology over 'fun quiz' including child killers
- Published
A Scottish government agency has apologised for a staff quiz held during work hours which included two pictures of child killers.
Social Security Scotland staff at the "Fun Friday Quiz" were shown images of men called Ian and asked to name them.
The images included Moors murderer Ian Brady and Soham killer Ian Huntley.
One former member of staff told BBC News he was "shocked" when he realised the pair were part of the quiz.
Social Security Scotland said it immediately recognised the quiz was unacceptable and sincerely apologised to anyone affected.
The agency is responsible for managing the benefits devolved to Scotland.
Famous Ians
Marcus McPeake joined the adult disability payment department in the middle of March 2022.
He told the BBC that on one Friday the following month staff were taking part in a virtual quiz via Microsoft Teams.
The picture round involved naming famous Ians including author Ian Rankin, former cricketer Ian Botham and Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith.
When Mr McPeake realised two child killers had been included he said he was shocked and enraged.
"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.
"This needs to be called out because these people are gatekeepers for who qualifies for adult disability payment."
Brady tortured and killed five children with Myra Hindley between 1963 and 1965, while Huntley murdered schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002.
Apologised unreservedly
Mr McPeake - a part-time screenwriter - said he raised concerns with HR but left the job a short time later.
He said he didn't speak out last year because he was worried doing so might affect job references and future Scottish government funding for creative projects.
He also said there were lots of "lovely folk" in the department doing a great job with compassion and a sense of purpose.
A Social Security Scotland spokesman said: "This matter was brought to our attention when the incident took place last year and we would like to sincerely apologise to anyone affected.
"We immediately recognised this was unacceptable and not in line with our values. The issue was dealt with through our internal disciplinary channels at the time.
"We apologised unreservedly to the people who raised this issue when it happened, assured them an investigation was being carried out, and thanked them for bringing the matter to our attention."
The spokesman added: "We are committed to the wellbeing of our colleagues and, in this case, we offered those involved our full support, including counselling services where appropriate."