Scotland's papers: Comic arrested and Forbes backs SNP-Green deal vote

Scotland's papers: Comic arrested and Forbes backs SNP-Green deal votePublished13 minutes agoImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the arrest of Hardeep Singh Kohli. The comedian has been charged in connection with sexual offences.Image caption, The arrest of the Scottish comic also leads the Metro. The paper says the arrest comes following an investigation by the Times newspaper where several people had raised concerns about his behaviour.Image caption, The Scotsman reports that Kate Forbes has backed calls for SNP members to be re-balloted on whether or not they still agree with the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens.Image caption, Kate Forbes' call for a members' vote also features in the Times. The paper also reports that Britain will spend more on pensions in two years than on education, policing and defence combined.Image caption, The Herald leads with a story reporting that the Scottish Government has not yet assessed the suitability of waste as sustainable aviation fuel, despite it being a key environmental policy.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with an interview with Penny Mordaunt the leader of the House of Commons, saying Scotland has been "monumentally let down" by the SNP.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with the arrest of Kasif Sadiq. Known as 'Dr Greengo', the 32-year-old was arrested as he tried to access a safety deposit box at Harrods in London.Image caption, The Glasgow times also lead with the arrest, reporting that Sadiq ran a "huge enterprise" via Snapchat.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that up to a third of Rishi Sunak's cabinet will ask him to put leaving the ECHR at the heart of the next general election campaign if flights to Rwanda are blocked by the courts.Image caption, The Sun reports that an Only Fans model was "told off" by police after posing in a bikini outside Windsor Castle.Image caption, Tents bought by Home Office could be used to house thousands of asylum seekers at RAF Wethersfield in Essex following talks with local groups, according to the i newspaper.Image caption, The Courier leads with warnings from a union that industrial action by bin workers in Perth and Kinross is "just the start" of disruption following a vote to reject a five per cent pay offer.Image caption, The P&J reports that communities feel "betrayed" and no longer trust the Scottish government to deliver on their promise of dualing the A9 between Perth and Inverness.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with Wetherspoons apology to a man who was barred from a local pub after being accused of throwing a glass at a transgender customer.Image caption, Pupils at Preston Lodge High will be taught in temporary classrooms while repair works are made to crumbling concrete, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with outdoor clothing store, Trespass, who have said their store in Aberdeen's Trinity Centre will remain open.Image caption, A story in the Daily Star suggests people are sneaking away from their desks to do other things when they are meant to be working from home.