Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli charged with sex offences
Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged in connection with "non-recent" sexual offences.
The 54-year-old has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date, police confirmed.
Mr Kohli has presented several programmes for the BBC and other broadcasters, and was runner up in the 2006 edition of Celebrity MasterChef.
He was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.
A spokesperson for the force said a report of the circumstances had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Mr Kohli's arrest follows an investigation by the Times which described how several people had raised concerns about him.
Police Scotland confirmed last month it was investigating the allegations.