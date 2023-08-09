Nicola Sturgeon to publish her 'deeply personal' memoir
Nicola Sturgeon says she is writing a memoir covering her proudest achievements and regrets from her time in politics.
Scotland's former first minister said she would "reveal the person behind the politics" in the book, which is due to be released in 2025.
Pan Macmillan has purchased the rights to the book, which it promised would be "deeply personal and revealing".
Ms Sturgeon's memoir will be released in hardback, eBook and audio formats.
She said: "I have loved my life in politics, but ever since I was a child I have harboured an ambition to write.
"I am thrilled to be working with Pan MacMillan, a globally-renowned publisher with proud Scottish roots."
Ms Sturgeon said the prospect of writing the book was exciting and daunting.
It will cover an era in British and Scottish Politics which included the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and the Brexit vote.
Ms Sturgeon added: "I aim to chronicle key events of the past three decades and take the reader behind the scenes to describe how it felt to be 'in the room', who else was there, the relationships involved and how decisions were arrived at."
Ms Sturgeon was Scotland's longest-serving First Minister.
She took over as leader of the Scottish National Party after the 2014 referendum and remained in charge until February this year.
The memoir promises to reveal Ms Sturgeon's rise from being a "shy child from a working-class family in Ayrshire to the steps of Bute House".
Pan MacMillan is part of the MacMillan Publishers International group, which was founded in the 1800s by Scottish brothers, Daniel and Alexander MacMillian.
The publisher acquired the rights to the book in an auction among nine different publishers. It has not been revealed how much was paid.
Mike Harpley, Pan MacMillan's non-fiction publishing director, said he was looking forward to working with Ms Sturgeon who he described as a "lover of literature".
He said: "It is no surprise that the extracts she has already written are notable for their wit, honesty and excellent writing."