Your pictures of Scotland: 4 and 11 August

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 August.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.



Kyle Brown
Strike a pose: Kyle Brown took this beautiful picture of his nine-year-old niece, Amelia Rose Brown, practising her gymnastics at the top of Turnhouse Hill in the Pentland Hills during a holiday to Edinburgh.
Peter Ormsby
Peter Ormsby took this picture at the UCI BMX Freestyle at Glasgow Green.
Devin Scobie
Devin Scobie took this photograph of the long derelict Newark Castle by St Monans, East Neuk of Fife.
Alastair Nunn
Alastair Nunn said a visit to Bunnet Stane in Fife is well worth the walk.
Ray Mckay
Ray Mckay took this picture on a walk along Loch Glass past the iconic Pink House.
Gerald Geoghegan
Gerald Geoghegan's wife was waiting for him in this picture perfect village during a summer shower in New Abbey, Dumfries.
Steve Adam
Steve Adam took this photo of the lead pack in the Cycling World Champs Elite Race coming over the Clackmannanshire Bridge.
Neil Craig
Neil Craig watched the dolphin watchers under threatening clouds at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle.
Robert Booth
Robert Booth took this picture of a fitness centre in Perth.
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart came across this tiny lizard sunning itself in Mabie Forest, Dumfries & Galloway.
Graham Paton
Graham Paton took this picture of the UCI men's elite race as it passed down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.
Mike Hay
Mike Hay took this incredible picture of this grasshopper on thistledown on Drummond Hill at Loch Tay.
Emma West
Emma West took this fantastic picture of gannets flying over Stac an Armin at St Kilda.
Rob Mitchell
Rob Mitchell took this photo at the Dumfries Agricultural Show.
Martin Leiper
Martin Leiper took this beautiful picture of the sunset over the rosebay willowherb at Cairngorms glamping in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire.
Wilma Boyle
Wilma Boyle enjoyed meeting this Highland Cow during her walk at Balgavies Loch.
Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson took this picture of a swallow's nest under the entrance gateway to Falkland Palace.
Greg Dimeck
A walk in the woods in East Lothian nets Greg Dimeck a lovely basket of Porcini.
Colin Hattersley
Colin Hattersley took this picture of the Les Foutoukours clowns who are performing at the Edinburgh Festival.
Chris Bell
Chris Bell took this picture at Glencoe Village of a beautiful sunset overlooking Loch Leven.
Kirsteen Young
Kirsteen Young said she thought at first this White Plume Moth was a feather floating in her garden in Brig O'Turk.
Liz Hamilton
Liz Hamilton had 'a fantastic time' at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
Wendy Hamlet
Wendy Hamlet took this photo of Balfour Castle on Shapinsay, Orkney.
John Donnelly
John Donnelly took this picture of the Glenbrittle sheep at the Eas Mor waterfall.
Christina Cucurullo
Christina Cucurullo captured these two resident swallows while visiting Caerlaverock Castle in Dumfries & Galloway.
Andrew McLaren
Andrew McLaren took this photograph of at the coral beach in Skye.
Neil Macdougall
Neil Macdougall took this picture of Mathieu Van Der Poel, whose clothes were ripped, during the UCI World Championships Elite Men's Road Race in Glasgow.
Hazel thomson
Hazel Thomson took this beautiful picture at Kingairloch
Lorna Donaldson
Lorna Donaldson took this picture of the evening sky over the Wallace Monument.
Megan Kirkaldy
Megan Kirkaldy said she had a beautiful day getting lost near the Falls of Acharn at Kenmore.
Terry Aldous
Terry Aldous took this beautiful picture at Loch Shiel at Glenfinnan.
Iain Stewart
Iain Stewart took this dramatic picture of his daughters looking over Torrisdale Beach.
Marcus Tyler
Marcus Tyler captured this young immature gannet taking flight at RSPB Troup Head.
Sylvia Beaumont
Maw and Paw and the Weans: Sylvia Beaumont took this picture of scarecrows through the gate at the allotments at North Berwick Law.
Suzanne Emptage
Suzanne Emptage said: 'The colours in the Isle of Harris have to be seen to be believed.'
Brian Colston
Brian Colston paused for reflection when he passed this colourful display of mirrors and pictures in a shop window in Falkirk.
Brian Mann
Brian Mann thought this was a very elegant heron on the harbour wall at Pennan.
Graham Cristie
Graham Cristie took this pretty picture of Photo of Fishing Boats in Crail Harbour.
Gordy Macdonald
Gordy Macdonald took this photo during the Edinburgh Fringe saying: 'Perhaps the only way to avoid the crowds on The Royal Mile is to be way above them.'
Tina Torrens
Tina Torrens took this picture at sunset from the Scalpay Bridge on the Isle of Harris looking west towards Tarbert.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

