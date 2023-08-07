Three hillwalkers found dead in Glen Coe
Three hillwalkers have been found dead after failing to return from a walk in Glen Coe.
Police Scotland said the bodies were discovered during a search, which had been launched after the group failed to return from Aonach Eagach Ridge.
The alarm was raised shortly after 21:05 on Saturday.
HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.
A force spokeswoman added: "There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
