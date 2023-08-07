Scotland's papers: 'Violent attacks' on NHS wards and schools strikes

Scotland's papers: 'Violent attacks' on NHS wards and schools strikesPublished5 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that more than 3,000 assaults were carried out across NHS wards in Scotland's hospitals in each of the past two years. Averaging more than eight incidents per day, patients have suffered attacks with weapons and verbal abuse. The paper also reports that some victims faced attacks based on their age, race, religion, sexual orientation or disability.Image caption, Scottish schools and nurseries face closure again after strike action was backed by members of a second trade union, reports The Scotsman. Unite members have voted to strike in ten council areas following the summer holidays. This comes following a ballot of GMB union members who voted for strikes across ten local authorities.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on fines for bosses employing people who have arrived in the UK illegally. It says the "drastically increased fines aim to tackle the UK's image as being soft on immigration". A source told the paper these measures would make it "completely economically unacceptable and financially ruinous" to risk employing workers illegally.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that landlords and bosses who "help migrants live and work in the UK will be hit in a crackdown" and face fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker and £20,000 per tenant. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick is quoted as saying that "making it harder for illegal migrants to work and operate in the UK is vital to deterring dangerous, unnecessary boat crossings".Image caption, The Metro reports that Labour will use barges to house asylum seekers temporarily if it wins the next general election. According to the paper, shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock says his party would "have to continue in a very short-term period to use the infrastructure that is there" due to "the complete and utter chaos and shambles of the Tory asylum crisis".Image caption, The Herald leads with an exclusive that Scots could soon power their homes by their footsteps walking across carpets. Scottish scientists are developing a new technology which can be placed under carpets, capturing the energy of each footstep and using it to power household appliances such as TVs and lightbulbs. The paper also showcases an image of the UCI Cycling World Championships which was paused for 50 minutes following a disruption from protestors.Image caption, In its lead, the i newspaper reports that UK scientists are preparing for a potential bird flu pandemic in humans. It goes on to say that the avian influenza strain - H5N1 - has killed millions of birds since October 2021. According to the paper, the world's top virologists are preparing for the emergence of a new virus and health chiefs are confident of a "slick and rapid response" to new threats following the Covid-19 pandemic.Image caption, The Times reports that the government has alternative plans if the Rwanda policy "fails". In its lead, the paper says ministers are assessing alternative options "to tackle the small-boats crisis" and Ascension Island is one of them. The small volcanic island was previously considered as a location to process asylum seekers, the paper reports, adding that ministers believed its remote location would "create a strong deterrent for those planning to cross the Channel in small boats".Image caption, The National leads with a condemnation of nuclear weapons by the Scottish Greens. Greens MSP, Gillian Mackay, said that after independence, Scotland must join 92 countries in signing an international treaty banning nuclear weapons.Image caption, Michael Bannister, the former keyboard player for the band Texas, speaks to the Daily Record about his time with the group. He told the paper that whilst in the band, he was shamed about his weight and describes the Scottish music industry as the "Wild West".Image caption, An update on talks to reopen the Edinburgh Filmhouse cinema is the focus of the city's Evening News.Image caption, The Courier reports a lorry driver involved in a double fatal road crash in Perthshire was 16 times the drug-drive limit. 