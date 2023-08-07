Scotland's papers: 'Violent attacks' on NHS wards and schools strikes

Image caption,

The Herald leads with an exclusive that Scots could soon power their homes by their footsteps walking across carpets. Scottish scientists are developing a new technology which can be placed under carpets, capturing the energy of each footstep and using it to power household appliances such as TVs and lightbulbs. The paper also showcases an image of the UCI Cycling World Championships which was paused for 50 minutes following a disruption from protestors.