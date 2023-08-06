Scotland's papers: Festival warning and security row over MP's show

Scotland's papers: Festival warning and security row over MP's showPublished14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Edinburgh International Festival is being "stretched to breaking point", organisers have told the Scotland on Sunday. Chief executive Francesca Hegyl told the paper that amid public funding cuts, the festival is struggling to attract top talent, pay performers and staff fair wages and keep ticket prices low. She has called for a "rethink of support to ensure its long-term future", the paper says.Image caption, SNP MP Joanna Cherry has hit out at critics as security is ramped up at her Fringe show, The Herald on Sunday reports. Extra measures have been put in place to protect her safety and prevent disruption at the Stand Comedy Club following a consultation with Police Scotland. The gender-critical politician has accused her opponents of "trying to poison public discourse", the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Post leads with an "upsetting image" showing the aftermath of an attack on a woman who was beaten by a triple rapist. Carrie Davidson has spoken out after Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping her and two other women. The paper says the sentence has led to experts and MSPs to call for tougher punishments for serious offenders.Image caption, Grassroots Scottish independence groups have published a new strategy for independence, the Sunday National reports. Believe in Scotland is proposing that a "double-majority mandate" could be secured at the next general election if pro-independence parties win a majority of votes and seats in Scotland, the paper says.Image caption, Scottish fishing industry workers have expressed their fury over new UK government rules which could see them banned from their own vessels if they do not meet health requirements, the Sunday Mail reports. The paper says the regulations mandate that seafarers must have a medical certificate showing a body mass index of under 35. Fife fisherman Bob Dunsire has accused the government of discrimination.Image caption, Fat cats cash in on cost of living squeeze" is The Scottish Mail on Sunday's headline. It reports that top bosses working in sectors such as banking, energy firms and supermarkets "raked in more than £100m in pay and perks" while many other Britons struggled with financial pressures exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express reports that Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused Sir Keir Starmer's Labour party of blocking asylum laws put in place by the Tory party. However, the paper goes on to report that Labour has insisted it will clear "a 13-year Tory backlog" of deportations.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph carries a report about the technology used to make electric cars as Scotland and the UK aim to reach net-zero targets. A senior UK government source told the paper they worry that if a car part is manufactured overseas, other countries could collect intelligence and data from Britain. The source added: "If you have electric vehicles manufactured by countries who are already using technology to spy, why would they not do the same here?"Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought the film rights to a "steamy" romantic novel. It says "Meet Me at the Lake" will be Harry and Meghan's first move into fiction, as part of their deal with Netflix.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.