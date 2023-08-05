Scotland's papers: Child vape addiction fears and £16m police payouts

Scotland's papers: Child vape addiction fears and £16m police payoutsPublished13 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A doctor has raised fears that a new generation of Scots could be "hooked on nicotine" due to vaping, The Herald reports. Dr Jonathan Coutts, a consultant paediatrician at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, warned of cases where youngsters had required hospital treatment as a result of using e-cigarettes. He told the paper he would be "exceptionally worried" if his children were of school age due to concerns about pupils being targeted with vape products.Image caption, Compensation payments by Police Scotland have cost the taxpayer more than £16m over the past five years, The Scotsman reports. It says the force, which is facing "major budgetary constraints", spent more than half of the total on employer liability settlements amid criticism of its workplace culture.Image caption, First Minister Humza Yousaf has been warned the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election will be dominated by the "toxic" debate over the government's gender self-identity policy, The Telegraph reports. The warning comes from gender-critical group For Women Scotland after the Scottish government failed in a bid to delay a judicial review of Westminster's decision to block its gender recognition reforms.Image caption, Scottish Labour has been dealt a "big blow", according to The National, after the Electoral Commission issued a statement on whether the party can be considered a political party. The paper brands Scottish Labour a "branch office" after the commission said the name was "an "optional identity mark" used by UK Labour.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a warning over a "torrent of dangerous sewage" being dumped into Scotland's rivers and seas. It says Scottish government ministers are being urged to introduce measures to better monitor the amount of waste being released and upgrade the country's "antiquated Victorian sewage system".Image caption, Rising ocean temperatures have raised the prospect of a "sea life catastrophe", the Daily Record warns. The Scottish Association for Marine Science has said haddock and cod are being driven from Scottish waters while some northern species could be killed off completely, the paper reports.Image caption, International students could squeeze out UK applicants to university science courses, according to the lead story in The Times. The paper says a higher share of overseas applicants could be admitted to help cover costs of expensive maths and engineering programmes.Image caption, Following on from Thursday's interest rates rise, the i interviews the Bank of England governor, who claims high street banks need to do more to help savers by passing on interest rate increases to their customers.Image caption, The Scottish Sun says former S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole, who died in April aged 46, had been hoping that an upcoming reunion tour could help revive his finances.Image caption, Delays to plans to dual the A9 amid a series of fatal crashes have been branded a "betrayal of the Highlands" by former first minister Alex Salmond, the Press and Journal reports. The ex-SNP leader took aim at his successor Nicola Sturgeon, who he blamed for a slowdown in plans, 15 years on from his pledge to upgrade the route.Image caption, The Courier reports that Scots youngsters have been caught up in "chaos" at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Soaring temperatures have left hundreds of visitors ill, the paper reports, though it says scouts from Tayside and Fife are "doing OK".Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph leads with a Dundee family's appeal to identify hooded people who doused their home and vehicle in petrol before setting them alight. The paper says police are investigating the incident on Fintry Drive.Image caption, Toilets in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre are likened to "hell" in the Evening Express. The paper reports concerns that staff feel unsafe as youngsters are "drinking, romping and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage".Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a father's complaint that a local playpark has been closed during the school holidays. James Green raised concerns that there is nothing in the area to encourage a more active lifestyle and keep children entertained.Image caption, And the Edinburgh Evening News marks the launch of this year's Tattoo. The paper says the new show featured tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.