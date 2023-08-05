Scotland's papers: Child vape addiction fears and £16m police payouts

Image caption,

A doctor has raised fears that a new generation of Scots could be "hooked on nicotine" due to vaping, The Herald reports. Dr Jonathan Coutts, a consultant paediatrician at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, warned of cases where youngsters had required hospital treatment as a result of using e-cigarettes. He told the paper he would be "exceptionally worried" if his children were of school age due to concerns about pupils being targeted with vape products.