Education staff vote to strike in 10 council areas
- Published
Staff working in education and early years in 10 Scottish councils have voted for strike action over pay.
Unite the union has confirmed that its council members will take targeted industrial action when schools resume after the summer break.
It will involve thousands of workers including janitors, cleaners, caterers, classroom assistants and admin staff.
Council body Cosla said the "strong offer" raised the local government living wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour.
The 10 councils which will be affected are: Argyll and Bute, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Glasgow City, Inverclyde and Orkney.
The development follows talks with Cosla last week where no improved pay offer was put on the table.
The current 5% offer for 2023 was rejected by 84% in a consultative ballot held by Unite in May. The current rate of broader inflation (RPI) stands at 10.7%.
Unite has also called for First Minister Humza Yousaf to intervene directly in the pay dispute following what it describes as a "collapse" in negotiations.
The trade union has repeatedly criticised Cosla for failing to approach the Scottish government to financially support a fairer pay offer for council workers, saying that both bodies are in danger of repeating the "same mistakes" of last summer's pay dispute.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The message for both the Scottish government and Cosla is loud and clear.
"Thousands of our members have voted to take strike action in education and early years services because they won't accept a real terms pay cut.
"Our members deserve far more than the 5% being served up by the politicians. We will support our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government."
'Meaningful pay rise'
A Cosla spokesman said the offer compared favourably to other sectors, responded to the cost of living crisis and would help to protect jobs and services.
"While the offer value in-year is 5.5%, the average uplift on salaries going into the next financial year is 7%," he said.
"Those on the Scottish local government living wage would get 9.12% and those at higher grades, where councils are experiencing severe recruitment challenges, would see 6.05%.
"It is an offer which recognises both the vital role of the people who deliver our essential services across councils every day and the value that we, as employers, place on them."
The spokesman added that the offer would also raise the Scottish local government living wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour and included a commitment to working towards a £15 per hour pay deal.
The Scottish government said it had provided a further £155m to support a "meaningful pay rise for local government workers".
A spokesperson said: "Local government pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities as employers and unions.
"The Scottish government and Cosla have committed to respect this negotiating arrangement as part of the Verity House Agreement."