Scotland's papers: Hydrogen boiler row and obesity crisis warning

A fresh row has broken out over the Scottish government's plans to phase out gas boilers in an effort to meet net-zero emissions targets. New homes are to be banned from having gas boilers from April next year, but minister Patrick Harvie has said that hydrogen boilers will also be qualified as "direct emissions heating systems", according to the Herald. That has sparked criticism from the Scottish Tories, who have branded the Green minister "dogmatic and narrow-minded".