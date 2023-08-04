Scotland's papers: Hydrogen boiler row and obesity crisis warning

Scotland's papers: Hydrogen boiler row and obesity crisis warningPublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A fresh row has broken out over the Scottish government's plans to phase out gas boilers in an effort to meet net-zero emissions targets. New homes are to be banned from having gas boilers from April next year, but minister Patrick Harvie has said that hydrogen boilers will also be qualified as "direct emissions heating systems", according to the Herald. That has sparked criticism from the Scottish Tories, who have branded the Green minister "dogmatic and narrow-minded".Image caption, The Daily Record focuses on Scotland's "obesity crisis". The paper says that two in three Scots are overweight or obese and that it is costing the economy more than £5bn a year. The cost was calculated by research charity Nesta using quality-adjusted life years - a measure used to quantify healthy years of life.Image caption, Edinburgh's boarded-up Filmhouse could soon re-open, the Scotsman reports amid talks between former staff and the venue's new owner. The paper says the workers are in advanced discussions to relaunch the art house cinema and traditional site of the city's international film festival.Image caption, The National leads with remarks from TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine about Scottish independence. The host suggested on his Channel 5 show that bosses could threaten to sack staff who want to talk about the "divisive" issue. Alba general secretary Chris McEleny, who won an employment tribunal against the Ministry of Defence over claims of discrimination due to his support for independence, said Vine should "reflect" on his comments, the paper says.Image caption, The i front page focuses on the Bank of England raising interest rates to their highest level for 15 years - which will lead to mortgage hikes for millions, according to the paper.Image caption, Several of Friday's front pages feature photos of Greenpeace protesters who managed to scale Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Yorkshire home. With five people arrested, the Scottish Daily Express pushes for answers from police chiefs, asking how this was all allowed to happen.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also questions how activists were able to stage the protest against UK energy policy at the Conservative leader's Yorkshire home. It comes after the prime minister defended the decision to grant 100 new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.Image caption, The Metro brands the protest "descibaoil". It notes that Mr Sunak had just left the country with his family for a holiday to California.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph carries an image of Mr Sunak, alongside his wife and children in Santa Monica on the Californian coast. It leads on claims the prime minister is planning to ramp up private sector involvement in the NHS in England. The paper also reports that food prices are likely to keep rising for the foreseeable future, despite "wide agreement" that food inflation has peaked.Image caption, Harry and Meghan have been "snubbed" by the Royal Family over a commemoration event for the late Queen Elizabeth, the Scottish Sun reports. Prince Andrew will be invited, the paper notes.Image caption, The capital's council has had to pay out more than £80,000 in compensation claims since 2018 to pedestrians who have tripped on the city's streets, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. It says loose paving stones, overgrown plants, bollards, street clutter and other forms of trip hazard are to blame, with campaigners warning compensation bills for Edinburgh City Council are likely to increase.Image caption, A teenage footballer who was hit by a vehicle moments after being dropped off by police has launched a civil case against the force, the Press and Journal reports. The paper says 19-year-old Flynn Scott is seeking six-figure damages after suffering life threatening injuries in the incident on the Aberdeen bypass.Image caption, Perth and Kinross Council has been ordered to pay a widow more than £1.3m in damages over the death of her RAF veteran husband, the Courier reports. William Ronald, 46, died in May 2018 after being struck by a bin lorry while cycling.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the news that a teenager who was put into a coma after developing pneumonia on holiday in Spain has been taken off life support. Bryony Duthie, who was flown home in a special medical flight following fundraising efforts by her family, immediately asked when her local team Dundee were playing when she woke up, according to the paper.Image caption, Glasgow city council leader Susan Aitken has been criticised by billionaire businessman Sandy Easdale over plans to revamp the city centre. The Glasgow Times reports Ms Aitken has suggested introducing compulsory sale orders in the city to help renovate neglected properties. But Mr Easdale accused the council chief of hypocrisy after he and his brother James were denied planning permission to convert the empty Watt Brothers store into a £20m boutique hotel, the paper says.Image caption, NHS Grampian has told the Evening Express that design changes are the "most significant risk" to the progress of projects to build two new hospitals in Aberdeen. The paper says the Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital at Foresterhill, due to open in 2020, have been hit with repeated delays and soaring costs.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland leads with "boffins" saying too much sun cream abroad could lead to people going bald.