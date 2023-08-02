UCI Cycling World Championships: Scotland hosts 'mega event'
- Published
Top cyclists from around the world are in Scotland for a "first-of-its-kind mega event".
The UCI Cycling World Championships begins on Thursday and runs until 13 August.
Road racing, time trials, track, BMX, mountain bike, indoor cycling and para-cycling will all take place at venues across Scotland.
Championships chairman Paul Bush said it would showcase Scotland's status as a world-class events destination.
Road cycling commentator Phil Liggett told BBC Radio's Drivetime programme it was the "pinnacle of the world of cycling" to win a UCI world championship.
"You win a rainbow jersey if you win the title which you get to wear for one year afterwards," he said.
"The Tour De France is for the multi-day cyclist and the world championship is for the one-day expert. They are the two highest rewards in the world of cycling."
About 2,700 riders will compete for rainbow jerseys across seven disciplines with more than 200 world titles on the line.
The events range from mountain biking in the Tweed Valley to elite track cycling in Glasgow's Sir Chris Hoy velodrome.
There will also be time trials on roads around Stirling; para-cycling road races in Dumfries; and a special Gran Fondo event in Perth and Dundee.
Reigning champion Remco Evenepoel will compete in the men's elite road race which takes place over a 271.1km (168 mile) route from Edinburgh to Glasgow on Sunday 6 August.
The Women's Elite race follows a route from Loch Lomond to Glasgow on the last day of the championship - Sunday 13 August.
Most events are ticketed but all the road races and time trials are free to attend. So too are the BMX Flatland Freestyle and Mountain Bike Cross-Country Marathon.
The BBC will also have full coverage of the events on TV and online.
Eight of the 13 championships will take place in Glasgow and the city's George Square will become the official fan zone, hosting the culmination of road races and their medal ceremonies.
It will have the most extensive road closures, with a city centre circuit being shut over seven full days.
The Road Race Circuit covers large parts of Glasgow city centre and the west end of the city.
Roads will be closed from Friday 4 to Tuesday 8 August and then again on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 August.
The biggest road race event takes place on Sunday 6 August when the Men's Elite Race completes 10 laps of the Glasgow circuit after its journey from Edinburgh via Fife.
The race will see road closures along the route from Edinburgh on a rolling basis, most notably on the M9 at Junctions 1A (Newbridge) and 7 (Kinnaird House Interchange) to allow the race to pass over the Queensferry Crossing.
The following Sunday (13 August) the Women's Elite Race will see similar restrictions in Glasgow as well as closures and movements on the A82 to Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.
Other events around the country will see the following road closures:
- The Gran Fondo mass participation road race event on Friday (4 August) will see the closure of a key junction on the A9 as well as a full closure of the A85 between Perth and Methven.
- On Monday 7 August, the Gran Fondo Individual Time Trials will be taking place on the A92 in Dundee and Angus.
- Roads around Stirling will be closed between Wednesday 9 and Friday 11 August for the Individual Time Trials, causing disruption to villages such as Cambusbarron and Gargunnock.
- Paracycling road races will take place around Dumfries between Wednesday 9 August and Saturday 12 August. Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal.
- The Mountain Biking Cross Country events are taking place on Sunday 6 August and between Monday 8 and Saturday 12 August on the trails of Glentress Forest, just outside Peebles in the Scottish Borders. There will also be a small number of roads affected by the event.
Traffic Scotland has a dedicated page for the UCI Cycling World Championships and can offer support on journey planning.
Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: "We have worked closely with organisers, Police Scotland, local authorities and many others to test travel arrangements, however given the complex nature and scale of this operation road users should expect delays at certain points and on the busier days."
Hugh Gillies, director at Transport Scotland, said: "Traffic modelling shows that we are set for a number of days where queues and congestion are likely, and that's before we factor in any incidents on the network.
"We really need the public and spectators to play their part and check before they travel, to maximise their enjoyment and ensure Scotland is on the global map for all the right reasons."
List of championships and venues
- 3-5 August - Mountain Bike Downhill (Nevis Range, Fort William)
- 3-9 August - Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)
- 3-8 August - Para-cycling Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)
- 5-6 & 8-13 August - Road (men's road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow George Square, women's road race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow George Square, and men's and women's time trials, Stirling)
- 5-7 August - BMX Freestyle Park (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)
- 6 August - Mountain Bike Marathon (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)
- 6-9 & 12-13 August - BMX Racing (Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow)
- 8-10 August - BMX Freestyle Flatland (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)
- 8-12 August - Mountain Bike Cross-country (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)
- 9-12 August - Trials (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)
- 9-13 August - Para-cycling Road (Dumfries and Galloway)
- 11-13 August - Indoor Cycling (Emirates Arena, Glasgow)