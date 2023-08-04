Your pictures of Scotland: 28 July to 4 August

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 July and 28 July.

Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly said it was breathtaking to witness this osprey dive and catch a rainbow trout at the Trossachs Osprey Hide, near Callander.
Dave Jackson
A knight on horseback charges towards the camera in this photo taken by Dave Jackson who was at the “Spectacular Jousting” event at Caerlaverock Castle in Dumfries.
Sylvia Beaumont
This pony without a knight, had its picture taken by Sylvia Beaumont while she was out on a sunset walk.
Jasmin Stobie
In keeping with the medieval theme, Jasmin Stobie took this photograph of Edinburgh castle during a day out in the capital.
Brian Colston
Brian Colston came across this water lily in a small pond while on a walk around Canada Wood near Falkirk.
Helen Sadie
Helen Sadie captured this image of a female Sparrow hawk devouring a ring necked dove. "Nature at its best," she says.
Graham Christie
This view over the Vital Spark Puffer in Inverary Harbour and Loch Fyne was taken by Graham Christie.
Bob Wilson
"The sun highlights the historic Salutation Hotel very well," says Bob Wilson of his photo taken in Perth's city centre.
Aimee Fraser
This "curious Puffin" was photographed by Aimee Fraser at Sumburgh Head in Shetland.
Gordon Bain
Gordon Bain submitted this photo from the Black Isle Show.
Faye McSpurren
Faye McSpurren took this photograph at at "The Most Wuthering Heights Day” in Holyrood Park for Kate Bush’s birthday.
Rebecca Nason
Local wildlife photographer Rebecca Nason grabbed this photograph of the tall ships in Lerwick, Shetland at midnight after getting her children to bed.
Gregor MacEwan
Gregor MacEwan was able to get this long exposure shot of Clashnessie in Assynt without even having to leave his house thanks to its newly fitted window facing the beach.
Matt Gemmell
Matt Gemmell took this picture of the Japanese Garden at Cowden near Dollar while on a day out for garden volunteers from Robin House Children's Hospice.
Richard Erdal
This dolphin leaping from the water was captured by Richard Erdal while his boat was between Staffa and Iona.
Natalya Revitt
"Even when the weather is dreich, the views can still be beautiful," says Natlaya Revitt who snapped this photograph of a rainbow in front of the Torridon Mountains.
Alistair Quinn
Alistair Quinn took this picture of a couple enjoying the marvellous view from the prime seating in the Marine Hotel in North Berwick.
George Carson
George Carson was told this colourful net he photographed in Pittenweem is a prawn net.
Robert Berry
Findhorn beach was bereft of any swimmers when Robert Berry snapped this photograph of its coloured beach huts. "The blue of the sea was amazing," he said.
Gary Stewart
Gary Stewart took this photograph of a cat in Tobermory.
Neil Falconer
These cows enjoying the sun on Vatersay Beach in Barra were spotted by Neil falconer.
Lynsey McBurnie
Lynsey McBurnie submitted this picture of dogs Callie and Kevin at Eas Mor Falls Walk, Kildonan on the Isle of Arran.
Emma Best
Emma Best spotted this yellow and black ladybird sitting on a flower in her garden in Perth.
Emma West
This view view across Scorr Bay on Skye was captured by Emma West while she was out for a walk.
Lynn Winpenny
"Just a wee snapshot of some beautiful flowers," says Lynn Winpenny who took it while on walk through Macdonald Park, Lochardil, Inverness.
Kevin Scotland
Kevin Scotland spotted this cheeky Puffin sticking out its tongue at him while on a trip to the Isle of May.
Sally Williams
Several generations of crofters and locals workers came together for a busy day of sheep shearing. Sally Williams took a photograph of the annual event at the far north of the Isle of Skye.
Shirley Faichney
The sheep photographed by Shirley Faichney on the Isle of Mull still had their wool on.
Joel Liwanag
This picture of Glen Roy was submitted by Joel Liwanag.
Louise Love
Louise Love said she was very surprised to find this "charming critter" in her garden. "I got within a couple of feet of it and it wasn't at all bothered by my presence. Should I name it Sonic," she asked.
Alex Ireland
Alex Ireland snapped this picture of a steam train departing Perth.
Andy Donne
These five ducks were photographed enjoying a sunset swim on Loch Lomond by Andy Donne.
Anna MacDonald
Anna MacDonald took this picture of a Pine Marten while on holiday in Morven.
Steven Pitt
Steven Pitt took this photo on his descent from Cairn Mairg, part of the 5 Peak Carm Gorm hike.
Joyce Geddes
This photograph was taken by Joyce Geddes at Inverewe Gardens.
Anjali Shaji
Anjali Shaji submitted this pictures of alpacas in Kintyre.
Robert Booth
This photo of a violinist from the TERN music group rehearsing in a Chapel at Innerpeffray was taken by Robert Booth.
Curtis Welsh
A cycle stuntman entertaining crowds at the Border Union Show in Kelso was photographed by Curtis Welsh.
Tracy Adair
Tracy Adair described this picture she took of mull of Galloway light house cottages as a "Scottish paradise".
Dean McCabe
Dean McCabe snapped this picture while out on a walk around Bluebell Wood, near Blargowrie.
Catherine Ross
This view from inside of the caiplie cave on the fife coastal pathway from Crail to Anstruther was submitted by Catherine Ross.
Iain Donnachie
Ian Donnachie got a picture of this Gannet with mismatch eyes. A sign it likely contacted and survived avian flu.

