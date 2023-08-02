Scotland's papers: Ousted MP and school closures warning

Scotland's papers: Ousted MP and school closures warningPublished10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West dominates several of Wednesday's front pages. Holyrood parties are set for a "fierce battle" after former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted by her constituents, the Scotsman reports. A recall petition was held following the MP's House of Commons suspension for breaching Covid rules. The Scotsman predicts the election will be a "crucial moment" for both frontrunners, the SNP and Labour.Image caption, Scotland's first ever recall by-election has been triggered because a total of 11,896 voters, more than 10% of the electorate, backed the petition, the National says. The paper notes that the date of the election, expected in October, is yet to be set.Image caption, The contest will be First Minister Humza Yousaf's first major electoral test, the Telegraph says. The paper says Scottish Labour is "extremely optimistic" about taking the seat in what will be a "bellwether" on the party's bid to challenge SNP supremacy at the next general election.Image caption, Ms Ferrier, who confirmed she will not seek re-election, has been sitting as an independent MP following her suspension, the Scottish Daily Express notes. It says the "shamed" politician admitted to travelling from Glasgow to London and speaking in the Commons while awaiting the result of a Covid test. She then got the train home despite testing positive.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says Mr Yousaf now faces the prospect of a "humiliating election defeat" just days before he delivers his first speech as SNP leader at the party's annual conference in October.Image caption, Scotland's largest city is facing mass school closures next month if a pay dispute involving janitors, cleaners and pupil support staff is not resolved, the Glasgow Times reports. GMB Scotland members in almost a third of the country's local authorities have backed industrial action after rejecting a pay deal, the paper adds. Glasgow's parking staff are also preparing to walk out, with the strike threatening to disrupt the UCI Cycling World Championships in the city.Image caption, The Herald leads with a report of "anger" that proposals for a Clyde shipbuilding "revolution" have apparently been snubbed. The paper says an £800m plan to solve Scotland's ferry issues with a fleet of 50 catamarans has been "sunk".Image caption, Artificial intelligence has been shown to "halve the workload" of radiologists, according a report in the Times. AI can identify more cancers than clinicians alone, according to a study of more than 80,000 women in Sweden. Experts say the research is an "exciting foretaste of how such tools will help relieve pressure on the NHS", the paper says.Image caption, Leading economists have told the i newspaper they expect the Bank of England to impose further interest rate increases at meetings in September, November and December, and that it could take up to a year before rates starts falling.Image caption, On the front of the Scottish Sun, Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals he was stabbed by his father when he was a child, leaving him in hospital for days.Image caption, Anton du Beke's childhood abuse story also features on the front page of the Daily Record, which says the former professional dancer ended up in hospital after the Boxing Day attack.Image caption, The Metro reports on Rishi Sunak's visit to the Great British Beer Festival in west London - where he was jeered pulling a pint as alcohol duty rose overall. The paper leads with a story about scientists developing a "holy grail" pill that kills all solid cancer tumours, leaving healthy cells unaffected. According to the Metro, the new therapy is the result of 20 years of research and development - and is named after Anna Olivia Healey (AOH).Image caption, Patients face being transferred out of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness amid a "surprise surge" in admissions, the Press and Journal reports. Members of the public are also being urged to use pharmacies and NHS 24 rather than visit the A&E department if appropriate, the paper says.Image caption, Capacity at the capital's largest accident and emergency department has been breached for almost 500 days in a row, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh exceeded its patient capacity every day between January 1 2022 and May 14 2023, the paper says.Image caption, The Courier leads with a report on a triple rapist farm worker from Perthshire who has been jailed for eight years. "Dangerous and predatory" Ruaraidh McCartney, 29, "got a thrill" from the acts, his trial heard.Image caption, Dundee City Council is unlikely to use new powers to ban fireworks in certain areas despite riots in the Kirkton area of the city last year, the Evening Telegraph reports. Fireworks and other projectiles were thrown at police during the disturbances last November.Image caption, Residents in Aberdeen's Rosemount Square, dubbed an "A-listed slum", continue to await repairs after flood water poured into their homes, the Evening Express reports.Image caption, Finally, the front of the Daily Star marks Nasa temporarily losing contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft due to a wrong command. The US space agency hopes to restore communication later in the year when Voyager - launched in 1977 - resets.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.