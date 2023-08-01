Rail warning after two teenagers electrocuted
Two teenagers suffered "horrific" electrocution injuries after separate incidents on Scotland's railways over the weekend.
On Saturday a 14-year-old boy climbed on top of a stationary freight train in North Lanarkshire and touched the overhead line.
And on Sunday a 17-year-old boy was found seriously injured on a footpath close to a line in Edinburgh.
The incidents prompted a safety plea from British Transport Police.
Det Chief Insp Marc Francey said: "In just over 24 hours this weekend two young people have sustained horrific injuries after taking unnecessary risks on the railway."
The first incident happened at about 21:00 on Saturday between Carfin and Holytown.
Officers said the teenager's injuries were believed to be life-changing and he remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The following day, at about 22:40, a teenager was discovered by a member of the public in Murrayfield.
It is believed he sustained his injuries, which were also described as life-changing, after gaining access to the tracks.
He is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
BTP said officers were supporting the families of both victims.
Det Chief Insp Francey added: "It should be abundantly clear from these two tragic incidents that the railway is not a playground.
"Modern trains can almost silently reach speeds of 125mph, and the overheard lines are powered by extremely high currents of electricity 24 hours day, which can kill instantly or result in catastrophic, life-changing injuries."
He urged parents and carers to speak to children about the dangers as soon as possible and encourage them to stay off the tracks.
The officer added that BTP and Network Rail's You vs Train campaign highlighted the devastating consequences of trespassing on the railway.
In May a 16-year-old boy was electrocuted by overhead lines after he fell from the roof of Edinburgh Waverley railway station.
The teenager was seriously injured following the incident, which happened near the entrance on Waverley Bridge.