Princess Anne meets Tall Ships racers in Shetland
The Princess Royal has met Tall Ships racers on the last full day of the sailing festival's stay in Shetland.
Princess Anne spoke to some of the young people who make up around half of the 1,300 visiting crew members.
A total of 37 sailing ships from around the world have been in Lerwick since Wednesday for the only Scottish leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Races.
The fleet leaves Lerwick Harbour for the final leg to Arendal in Norway on Saturday morning.
It is the third time Shetland has hosted the event, having previously been a venue in 1999 and 2011.
About 100 sail trainees from Shetland have taken part in this year's race, which encourages international friendship and provides training in seamanship.
Half the crew of each ship participating in the annual races must consist of young people.
Joanna Hunter, who runs local knitwear company Ninian, said: "It's been great.
"Hundreds of people have been here, they've been spending, it's been non-stop."
Vanessa Mori from Sail Training International, the organiser of the races, said the welcome from locals had been amazing.
She also praised the islands for funding so many trainees.