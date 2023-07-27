Archaeologist reunited with missing luggage after two-week wait
An American archaeology student on a study trip to Orkney has been reunited with her lost luggage nearly a fortnight after it went missing.
Heather Leonard, from Texas, was forced to buy new clothes and walking boots from local charity shops after her bag failed to arrive at Kirkwall.
Her work on her dissertation involves frequent trips to the island of Rousay.
The bag finally arrived on a Loganair flight on Tuesday and was delivered to her accommodation.
Ms Leonard, 45, is studying for a masters in archaeological practice at the University of the Highlands and Islands.
While she was pleased to be reunited with the clothes and medication, she said it was "bittersweet" as the episode had been a "huge distraction".
She has now extended her stay to try to complete her work.
The luggage went missing after she flew from Toronto to London, then Edinburgh with British Airways, before boarding a Loganair flight to Orkney.
A Loganair spokesperson said transfer delays meant the bag had not been loaded onto the Orkney flight, but the airline had worked with BA to reunite her with her belongings.