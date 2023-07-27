Man charged over death in Glasgow tower block

Kyle ZybilowiczPolice Scotland
Kyle Zybilowicz was found dead at a property in Dumbreck Court

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Kyle Zybilowicz in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old's body was found after officers were called to a property in Dumbreck Court, a high rise block in the Bellahouston area, at 12:30 on Monday.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday they were treating the death as murder following a post-mortem examination.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

