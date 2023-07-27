Man charged over death in Glasgow tower block
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with the death of Kyle Zybilowicz in Glasgow.
The 29-year-old's body was found after officers were called to a property in Dumbreck Court, a high rise block in the Bellahouston area, at 12:30 on Monday.
Police confirmed a 33-year-old man was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
