Man, 33, arrested in tower block murder probe
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation in Glasgow.
The body of Kyle Zybilowicz, 29, was found after officers were called to a property in Dumbreck Court, a high rise block, at 12:30 on Monday.
Police Scotland said they were treating the death as murder following a post-mortem examination.
Mr Zybilowicz's next of kin have been informed and detectives said inquiries were continuing.
Detective Ch Insp Peter Sharp said: "Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door inquiries are also being carried out.
"I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.
"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."
He encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact Police Scotland.