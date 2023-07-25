Funeral held for former Scotland manager Craig Brown
- Published
Mourners gathered in Ayr on Tuesday for the funeral of former Scotland football manager Craig Brown who died in June aged 82.
He was the manager of Scotland from 1993 until 2001 and the last man to lead Scotland to the World Cup in 1998.
As the national team's longest-serving manager, he was in charge for 71 games from 1993 to 2001, qualifying for Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.
He was also on the staff for the 1986 and 1990 finals.
Mr Brown was awarded a CBE for services to football in 1999.
The legendary manager's funeral was held at Masonhill Crematorium in Ayr, followed by a memorial service at Ayr Racecourse attended by top figures in Scottish football.
Former Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh attended, along with Scottish Professional Football League chairman Murdoch MacLennan and chief executive Neil Doncaster.
Many former Scotland players who were managed by Mr Brown paid their respects at his memorial, including former Celtic and Scotland player Tom Boyd who was a close colleague of his.
He said: "He was a quiet leader when he was football manager and got us to be successful with qualifying for major tournaments.
"It took us a long while to get to where Craig had gotten us all those years ago, so I think we've got so much to be thankful for."
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes added that Brown's dressing room humour when McInnes played for Scotland was "different class".
"I don't think Craig had an enemy in this world," said former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne.
"He was just a wonderful guy - certainly one of the best managers I worked with.
"He's made a huge mark in the world of football and hopefully it'll never be forgotten."
Alex McLeish told BBC Scotland he was a "great man".
"I was lucky enough to have lunch with him just a couple months ago in Aberdeen as an auction prize for Cove Rangers," he said.
"Craig was fantastic. He did look a wee bit frail, but his memory was sensational and all the stories came back again."
"He's always got a story," said former Scotland player Willie Miller.
"He''s always got a smile on his face, and always a very positive person as well.
"I've travelled down from Aberdeen just to say farewell to a very special person."
Former Dundee and Falkirk player Craig Brown took up managerial duties after knee injuries affected his playing career.
While still working as a primary school headteacher, he started managing Clyde in 1977 where he would remain for nine years.
He was asked to join Alex Ferguson's backroom team for the 1986 World Cup before he went on to serve as Andy Roxburgh's assistant, reaching the 1990 World Cup and Euro 92.
Mr Brown was the last person to lead the Scotland men's team to the World Cup in 1998.
In total, he helped the national team qualify for four major tournaments as assistant or boss.
After managing Preston North End and Motherwell, he ended his career at Aberdeen in 2013 and moved into a board position at Pittodrie.
He spent his last years in Ayrshire where he said he felt at peace.