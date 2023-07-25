Brother found guilty of Amber Gibson's murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering his 16-year-old sister in a park in Hamilton.
Amber Gibson's body was found in Cadzow Glen on 28 November 2021, two days after she was last seen.
Connor Gibson, 20, strangled Amber then got rid of clothes he had been wearing and called the children's home Amber was staying at to pretend she was still alive.
Another man has been found guilty of interfering with Amber's body.
Stephen Corrigan - who was unknown to both Amber and Connor Gibson - found her body, but rather than alert police, he inappropriately touched her and then concealed her remains.
Amber's body was found in Cadzow Glen on Sunday 28 November, hidden in bushes and branches. Her body was covered in mud, and her clothes were found nearby.
During the trial at the High Court in Glasgow, the jury heard that Gibson had removed Amber's clothes and assaulted her, repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and body as well as compressing her neck with his hands.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.