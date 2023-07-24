Goodwillie: Glasgow United refuses to 'walk away' from rapist footballer
Rapist David Goodwillie's new team have said they will not walk away from the player despite council criticism.
Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case, recently played for Glasgow United FC in a friendly.
Glasgow City Council threatened to bar the club from its training facility, however the club said there had been a "witch hunt" against the player.
Rape Crisis Scotland said the club had sent a "clear message of disregard" to survivors of rape and sexual violence.
Glasgow United FC has not confirmed if Goodwillie has been signed.
Council leader Susan Aitken said the ex-Dundee United, Aberdeen and Blackburn player had not shown "any kind of contrition or remorse" for his actions and warned any club that signed him would send "a very clear statement about its attitude to the safety of women and girls".
However a spokesperson for Glasgow United FC, which is based in Shettleston, told BBC Scotland the club would not walk away from him "like every other club".
They said: "David Goodwillie has never been charged for this offence. He has no criminal record and has never appeared on any offenders register.
"How can he show contrite or remorse for something he staunchly claims he did not do?"
They added: "We do a lot of work in our community helping those in need and this is only an extension of that work.
"We are supporting David with his mental health and will continue to do so. This witch hunt has gone on for far to long and the use of any person's life as a political football is unacceptable."
Ninth-tier Glasgow United train twice a week at council-owned Greenfield Football Centre but play their home games at the nearby Greenfield Park stadium.
In a statement released on Sunday, Ms Aitken she had asked city official to "look at" the local authority's agreement with the club over Greenfield Football Centre.
Rape Crisis Scotland said it was "deeply disappointed" by the club's decision to play Goodwillie.
A spokeswoman said: "David Goodwillie has been found by a senior judge to be a rapist. Footballers are role models - particularly for young people - and it's not okay to have someone in this position who has been found to be a rapist."
Glasgow United, who play in the West of Scotland third division, selected Goodwillie to play in a match against West of Scotland Premier Division side Pollok on July 12 but lost 7-0.
A few days later, Goodwillie spoke out for the first time since the 2017 ruling on the Anything Goes podcast by Scottish actor James English.
The footballer said he did not feel like he has had justice and that both parties had been left in limbo.
Civil court case
In 2017, Goodwillie and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ordered to pay £100,000 in damages after a judge ruled they raped a woman at a flat in Armadale, West Lothian, in 2011.
Neither faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.
Robertson retired from football aged 30 in the days after the ruling, while Goodwillie left English side Plymouth Argyle by "mutual agreement".
However, the forward soon signed with Scottish League One side Clyde, who he played for more than 100 times and captained before leaving in 2022.
Raith Rovers sparked outrage by signing Goodwillie in January 2022 and a loan move back to Clyde also collapsed.
Rape Crisis Scotland described the Raith Rovers move as another "clear message of disregard" to survivors of rape and sexual violence.
The forward was released without playing a game in September 2022, with Raith Rovers admitting it "got it wrong" by signing him.
In February this year, Northern Premier League side Radcliffe FC, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, released the striker after one game following a public outcry.
Four months later, Goodwillie's contract with Australian semi-professional club Sorrento FC was rescinded. The club apologised to anyone "that may have been caused offence by his signing".