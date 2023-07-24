Scotland's papers: 'Flight to hell' and spike in infant deaths

Scotland's papers: 'Flight to hell' and spike in infant deathsPublished14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The flight from Rhodes, Greece, continues to dominate the front pages. About 19,000 people have been evacuated from the island due to "raging" wildfires, the Scotsman reports. It says holidaymakers have had to sleep on floors, school halls and conference rooms after airlines cancelled all outbound flights until Wednesday.Image caption, Among the tourists caught up in the evacuation are East Kilbride couple Jim and Christine Harper. Jim, 66, told the Daily Record they had to flee to a stadium after reaching the island's airport, with the fires burning "everywhere".Image caption, "Hell on Earth" is how the Scottish Daily Express describes the situation. The paper says terrified families have been forced to abandon their possessions in the dash for safety. It quotes one British mother saying: "I thought I was going to die."Image caption, Another holidaymaker quoted in the Scottish Sun says the situation is "like the end of the world". The paper says many tourists escaping hotels had just seconds to spare "as the inferno raged around them".Image caption, Metro's headline is simply: "Rhodes on fire." It says many are spending another night in sports centres or on beaches before trying to catch a flight out.Image caption, Travel companies are under pressure to repatriate thousands of Britons from the Greek island, says the Telegraph. The paper adds it understands Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is urging travel firms to ensure that tourists who want to can return home.Image caption, The i also depicts crowds of travellers on foot in Rhodes - but its main article says the Tories are being warned against "fiddling with green policies" in the face of what it calls a widening split in the party over whether to scrap "unpopular, expensive" climate pledges.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Scottish government is in "urgent" discussions to prevent a bid to give Tory ministers the power to scrap Scottish environmental laws, according to the National. The paper says an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill would allow the UK government to overturn rules made by Holyrood "with minimal scrutiny or accountability". The Scottish government said it was "deeply concerned" about the proposals.Image caption, The Herald leads with a report on a "spike" in infant deaths. The paper reports Scotland's post-neonatal death rate - among infants aged between four weeks and one year - "breached an upper warning threshold in April", sparking a public health investigation. Public Health Scotland says there is "no evidence" the rise is due to issues in maternity or neonatal health services.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail has interviewed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt about his experience of skin cancer. He tells the paper he is "blessed" that it was caught quickly but speaks about how it has affected other members of his family.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with tributes to a ship worker, named locally as Abbey Ross, who died after an incident at Aberdeen's south harbour. Mr Ross was unloading a vessel when "a number of pipes fell from a sling", the paper reports.Image caption, Hundreds of women in Tayside have had to travel to other health boards for "potentially life-saving treatment", the Courier reports. Figures show 365 patients were sent to other hospitals for breast cancer services, sparking criticism of the government from Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie.Image caption, An oil worker has lost £10,000 after a scammer impersonated an online mistress, the Evening Express reports. It leads with comments from the man's wife, who has spoken out in a bid to raise awareness.Image caption, Scotland's capital is top of an international table for tourist prices, the Edinburgh Evening News says.Image caption, The Glasgow Times interviews a man who says he has been hounded by an energy company and threatened with debt collectors over a "botched" bill. Robert Adam says he received the "threatening correspondence" from SSE after selling his flat, despite leaving the pre-payment meter in credit.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph leads on a kickboxer who has been told to expect a jail sentence after subjecting his former partner to two years of assaults and abuse. Stephen Traynor, 37, threatened to kill the ex-partner in a series of text messages, the paper says.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineThe TimesThe Scottish SunHerald ScotlandDaily RecordThe ScotsmanThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.