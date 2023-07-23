David Goodwillie: Glasgow United faces losing ground if it signs rapist
- Published
A council leader has warned a football club it will lose its ground if it signs rapist David Goodwillie.
The ex-Scotland international, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, played for Glasgow United FC in a friendly match earlier this month.
The 34-year-old has seen several moves to clubs in Scotland, England and Australia collapse due to fan outrage.
Glasgow United, based in Shettleston in the city's east end, did not confirm if Goodwillie had signed a contract.
BBC Scotland has contacted the club for a response to Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken's ultimatum.
Ms Aitken issued a statement on Sunday which made it clear the ninth-tier side was at risk of having to find a new home.
She said: "David Goodwillie has been found, in court, to be a rapist.
"However, in more than 12 years, he has never once shown any kind of contrition or remorse.
"Any club that signs him is making a very clear statement about its attitude to the safety of women and girls - both in sport and in its community."
The statement went on to condemn any bid to recruit the striker.
It continued: "It would be an outrageous decision, wholly at odds with how community facilities like Greenfield should be run.
"I've asked officers to look at the council's agreement with Glasgow United and made it clear that I'm ready for the city to walk away."
Rape Crisis Scotland has said previously that it is unacceptable for a club to employ a footballer who has "been found by a senior judge to be a rapist".
Last week, Goodwillie spoke out for the first time since the 2017 ruling on the Anything Goes podcast by Scottish actor and reality star James English.
In a series of clips released ahead of its broadcast, the footballer said he does not feel like he has had justice and both parties have been left in limbo.
'He deserves a chance'
Glasgow United, which plays in the West of Scotland third division, selected Goodwillie to play in a match against West of Scotland Premier Division side Pollok but lost 7-0.
Last week, a Glasgow United FC spokesperson said club officials met the player several weeks ago.
"After listening to David and meeting his young family, and the rejection he has had from numerous clubs who pulled out of signing him after sponsors made threats to pull out we thought he deserves a chance," they told BBC Scotland.
"All he wants is to be left in peace and be allowed to play the game he loves.
"We are a club who has a number of members with varying needs we look after in different ways [and] we don't just turn people away."
In 2017, Goodwillie and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ordered to pay £100,000 in damages after a judge ruled they raped a woman at a flat in Armadale, West Lothian, in 2011.
Neither faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.
Robertson retired from football aged 30 in the days after the ruling, while Goodwillie left English side Plymouth Argyle by "mutual agreement".
However, the forward soon signed with Scottish League One side Clyde, who he played for more than 100 times and captained before leaving in 2022.
Raith Rovers sparked outrage by signing Goodwillie in January 2022 and a loan move back to Clyde also collapsed.
Rape Crisis Scotland described the Raith Rovers move as a "clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence".
The forward was released without playing a game in September 2022, with Raith Rovers admitting it "got it wrong" by signing him.
In February this year, Northern Premier League side Radcliffe FC, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, released the striker after one game following a public outcry.
Four months later, Goodwillie's contract with Australian semi-professional club Sorrento FC was rescinded. The club apologised to anyone "that may have been caused offence by his signing".