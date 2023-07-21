Ukrainian troops learn bomb disposal skills in Scottish Highlands
Ukrainian troops have been on exercises in the Scottish Highlands learning how to disarm and defuse Russian bombs, booby traps and mines.
Royal Navy divers and experts have been training their Ukrainian counterparts on finding and neutralising explosive devices in Loch Ewe in Wester Ross.
The programme included clearing deep water shipping lanes and rendering beaches safe for amphibious raids.
The teams also trained with state-of-the-art submarine robots.
The Navy's Diving and Threat Exploitation Group (DTXG) passed on their knowledge to Ukrainian Navy divers, explosive ordnance disposal operators and personnel who work with unmanned underwater vehicles.
The training was delivered alongside Nato allies and built on the existing knowledge and skills of the Ukrainian expeditionary mine countermeasures team to help them prepare for future operations.
It also covered clearing ports, jetties and protecting any other infrastructure from potential threats.
Lt Ali Aindow, the officer in charge of Delta Diving Unit 1, said: "It's been great to be working with our close allies and partners again.
She praised the Ukrainian Navy divers and added: "It's been a brilliant opportunity to share experience and learn techniques from each other.
"The Ukrainians are really focused and their enthusiasm for the training has been amazing."
The teams trained with crewless underwater vehicles with technology such as sensors which generate images of objects so operators can identify any dangers.
Once a threat was highlighted, the divers moved in to neutralise the device and make the area safe.
The training covered all types of exercise targets including free-floating buoyant mines, ground mines and improvised explosive devices in, on and around the water.
'Common purpose'
Lt Cdr David Starkey, commanding officer of DTXG Delta and Echo Squadrons, said the training had delivered real value.
He added: "The operational capability of all the nations has improved and this continued effort, working together again, has led to a really integrated team developing to counter explosive threats in the maritime environment.
"The relationships between the units and personnel continues to grow, bound by a common purpose and shared values.
"It demonstrates how we are stronger as a coherent team and how together we can defeat aggression to our nations' sovereignty."