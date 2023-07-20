Scotland's papers: SNP probe 'expands' and banks in free speech row

Image caption,

The Scottish Daily Mail leads on the fallout from Nigel Farage having his account closed at Coutts, which he suggests was due to his political views. The Mail says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is "planning an emergency law change" over the row, and banks found to "not protect the free speech of their customers could even lose their licence". A sketch by the paper's cartoonist, Jonathan Pugh, depicts someone attempting to withdraw money from an ATM machine, with the screen showing a warning: "Sorry. Incorrect political views. Try again."