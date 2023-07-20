Scotland's papers: SNP probe 'expands' and banks in free speech row

Scotland's papers: SNP probe 'expands' and banks in free speech rowPublished17 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Metro leads on comments by the outgoing chief constable of Police Scotland, who said the investigation into the SNP's finances has "moved beyond'' the initial reports received two years ago. Sir Iain Livingstone also defended the time taken over Operation Branchform. Police Scotland has been investigating what happened to more than £600,000 of donations given to the SNP by independence activists since 2021.Image caption, The Scotsman also leads on the SNP finances probe, with the chief constable defending the handling of the police investigation as "proportionate". He said it is not uncommon for "investigations like this" to move beyond the initial reports, adding that the inquiry is "complex".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads on the fallout from Nigel Farage having his account closed at Coutts, which he suggests was due to his political views. The Mail says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is "planning an emergency law change" over the row, and banks found to "not protect the free speech of their customers could even lose their licence". A sketch by the paper's cartoonist, Jonathan Pugh, depicts someone attempting to withdraw money from an ATM machine, with the screen showing a warning: "Sorry. Incorrect political views. Try again."Image caption, The Herald leads on inflation falling further than expected last month, with homeowners hoping that mortgage rate rises could also ease. The Office for National Statistics said that the Consumer Prices Index fell to 7.9% last month, down from 8.7% in May and its lowest rate since March 2022. The paper also reports on arrests made after climate activists protested at two oil sites in Scotland.Image caption, The i says that the Bank of England will now "make a smaller 0.25% increase" to the UK's base rate in August. But citing unnamed Treasury insiders, it also warns that figures are "still not falling fast enough for [Mr] Sunak to hit his pledge" of halving inflation this year - or for Mr Hunt to "cut taxes before the 2024 election".Image caption, American fugitive Nicholas Rossi has had his extradition case delayed after he caught Covid again, the Scottish Sun reports. He is awaiting a decision on whether he will be extradited to Utah to face rape charges. The sheriff adjourned the case until 2 August.Image caption, In the National, the SNP's Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn has accused the UK's top civil servant Simon Case of having a "partisan political agenda". Also on the front page is a story about Scottish charity the John Muir Trust warning that substantial work has been done on the Glenlyon Estate seemingly without the knowledge of Perth and Kinross Council.Image caption, A Scottish soldier in Ukraine's international legion has told the Daily Record how he suffered severe shrapnel injuries in a Russian bomb blast. Adam Innis was hit in the face, neck, legs and arms and said he was "lucky" to survive.Image caption, The Courier reports that an Angus rapist secured a job as a children's counsellor for a mental health charity in local schools while he was facing the sexual offence charges. Police Scotland has agreed to review how it discloses information of people accused of crimes to prospective employers. The Carnoustie man was jailed this week for rape and sexual assault after the charges were first raised in March 2021.Image caption, Plans to build a £12m Highland visitor attraction with a 99-bedroom hotel have been resurrected, reports the Press and Journal. Work is expected to begin at the site in Tomatim by the end of the year.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads on plans to further develop West Edinburgh, which include the creation of a neighbourhood with up to 11,000 homes along the A8 corridor close to Edinburgh Airport.Image caption, Glasgow publican Paul McDonagh died on Monday aged 63 after a battle with cancer, the Glasgow Times reports. The paper says he was renowned in Glasgow's hospitality industry for his work with the Bon Accord. The Charing Cross pub has been in the McDonagh family for 22 years.Image caption, A thief was caught breaking into a Spar in Aberdeen just yards from a police station, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, And in the Evening Telegraph, residents of Dundee's Menzieshill have been forced to clear public footpaths themselves after months of "neglect" from the local council.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.