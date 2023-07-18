David Goodwillie: Glasgow United says rapist 'deserves a chance'
- Published
Rapist David Goodwillie's new team says the former Scotland international "deserves a chance".
Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, played for ninth-tier side Glasgow United FC in a friendly match last Wednesday.
The 34-year-old has seen several moves to clubs in Scotland, England and Australia collapse due to fan outrage.
Glasgow United, based in Shettleston in the city's east end, did not confirm if Goodwillie had signed a contract.
Rape Crisis Scotland has said previously that it is unacceptable for a club to employ a footballer who has "been found by a senior judge to be a rapist".
Glasgow United, who play in the West of Scotland third division, selected Goodwillie to play in a match against West of Scotland Premier Division side Pollok but lost 7-0.
A Glasgow United FC spokesperson said club officials met the player several weeks ago.
"After listening to David and meeting his young family and the rejection he has had from numerous clubs who pulled out of signing him after sponsors made threats to pull out we thought he deserves a chance," they told BBC Scotland.
"All he wants is to be left in peace and be allowed to play the game he loves.
"We are a club who has a number of members with varying needs we look after in different ways we don't just turn people away."
Following the 2017 civil case, in which Goodwillie was ordered to pay damages, he played for and captained League One side Clyde.
He maintained his innocence and did not face a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.
Raith Rovers sparked outrage by signing Goodwillie in January 2022 and a loan move back to Clyde also collapsed.
Rape Crisis Scotland described the move as a "clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence".
The forward was released by Raith Rovers without playing a game in September 2022, with the club admitting it "got it wrong" by signing him.
In February this year Northern Premier League side Radcliffe FC, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, released the striker after one game following a public outcry.
Four months later, Goodwillie's contract with Australian semi-professional club Sorrento FC was rescinded. The club apologised to anyone "that may have been caused offence by his signing".