Scotland's papers: NHS vacancies fears and Yousaf's 'jab aid' for star

Scotland's papers: NHS vacancies fears and Yousaf's 'jab aid' for starPublished1 minute agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads on a 20% decrease in the number of people applying to nursing programmes in Scotland in the last year. Scottish Conservative deputy health spokesperson Tess White blamed the drop on the SNP's "mismanagement" of the NHS, arguing that it is putting people off wanting to become nurses on the frontline.Image caption, Rural and remote parts of Scotland have been the worst affected by a shortage of doctors, according to the i. It said some consultant posts received no applications at all, and ministers were expanding the number of medical school places to address the problem.Image caption, The Times leads on claims that First Minister Humza Yousaf helped Martin Compston secure a vaccine appointment for Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire when they were starring together in The Rig. The paper reports that the request was made in June 2021, a month after Mr Yousaf was appointed health secretary.Image caption, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told the Scotsman that the Scottish government's call for decriminalisation of drugs for personal use is more about picking a "constitutional battle" than helping people. He said the SNP-led government was bringing forward legislation to try and manufacture grievances with the UK government.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that Scots could face public service cuts to fund pay deals made by the Scottish government to avoid public sector strikes, as the UK government has confirmed that it will not be sending extra funds to Holyrood to help finance the cost of the pay rises.Image caption, A Scottish jails watchdog has called for prisoners to be paid more for the work they do while behind bars, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The chief inspector for prisons in Scotland said that there was "some inequity in pay across the prison populations".Image caption, The Herald reports that Dundee University scientists have grown a miniature placenta from stem cells to test drugs without putting a mother or foetus at risk. They hope it could help fight life-threatening conditions in pregnancy which are currently untreatable, such as pre-eclampsia.Image caption, A mother of a teenager who murdered a 14-year-old boy in Glasgow's High Street Station has spoken to the Daily Record about her torment over the killing. She said that believes her son would never have killed Justin McLaughlin if more had been done to tackle the epidemic of youth violence in Scotland. Daniel Haig was convicted for murder last month and is due to be sentenced in August.Image caption, The National leads on hopes for economic growth in Scotland before and after a future vote for independence. It found that Scotland has "underperformed economically" over recent decades compared to similar-sized economies elsewhere in North West Europe. The Roadmap for Scottish Green Industrial Strategy recommends a renewed focus on growth in the sectors of higher education innovation and alternative energy.Image caption, Metro leads on England player Dele Alli, praising his bravery for opening up about his sleeping pill addiction. It reports that the football star revealed on a podcast that he spent six weeks in rehab to kick a sleeping pill addiction, and to cope with the trauma of being sexually abused as a child.Image caption, "Babs' hubby finds love again" reads the Sun's headline. It reports that Barbara Windsor's widow Scott Mitchell has found love again three years after the EastEnders actress died aged 83.Image caption, A Highland minister has been sacked over historic misconduct allegations, reports the Press and Journal. The reverend was suspended indefinitely from his post in North Kessock representing the Free Church of Scotland.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports on University of Edinburgh students being told to shush as they chanted "pay your workers" at a graduation ceremony in a show of support for staff who are campaigning for better pay and conditions.Image caption, Fife comedian Phill Jupitus has criticised water authorities after he spotted "raw sewage" running into the sea at West Shore in Pittenweem, reports the Courier. Scottish Water said they took the issue of sewage overflow seriously and had committed up to £500m to improving the urban water network until 2027.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that a man used a mirror to spy on customers in the H&M changing room in Dundee.Image caption, The Evening Express leads on a teenager who broke his back in a sledge crash now planning to climb the Eiffel Tower.Image caption, The Daily Star gets Shakespearean, riffing on Hamlet in its headline "two bees or not two bees?", questioning the reasons behind the UK's dwindling bee population. It reports that climate change is the reason for the "bumble trouble".Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.