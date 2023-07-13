Scotland's papers: BBC presenter Huw Edwards named by wife

Scotland's papers: BBC presenter Huw Edwards named by wifePublished31 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express is one several newspapers to lead on Huw Edwards being named by his wife, Vicky Flind, as the person at the centre of the BBC presenter scandal. In a statement Ms Flind said her husband was “deeply sorry” and that he was "suffering serious mental health issues" after being admitted to hospital following the allegations.Image caption, "It's Huw" reads the front page of the Sun, the paper which first broke the story that a BBC presenter had been accused of paying £35,000 for explicit photos. The announcement from Huw Edward's wife came as the police said they found no evidence her husband committed any crime, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Record also has the BBC presenter on their front page but focus on Vicky Flind's concerns for her husband's mental health. In her statement she said that her husband has been "treated for severe depression in recent years" and that her announcement came after "what have been five extremely difficult days for our family".Image caption, The i newspaper features a bullet point breakdown of events and mentions Edwards' 20-year struggle with severe depression. The last bullet point also says that the Sun faces scrutiny over its story and that it says it has no plans to publish further allegations.Image caption, The Metro also has bullet points on its front page, this time with quotes from the presenter's wife, one reading: "I revealed it out of concern for him and our five children". The paper also brands the revelation as a "BBC crisis".Image caption, The BBC will now resume its internal inquiry which had been paused pending the outcome of the police investigation, report the Times. It writes that the statement from Vicky Flind capped an extraordinary chapter that has "again engulfed the BBC in a crisis" and left it "scrambling" to justify how it handled the allegations.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says that a fifth set of claims have been made against the presenter. Last night the BBC revealed "suggestive" messages were sent to BBC employees, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also leads on the same story, carrying a sombre image of the BBC newsreader. It reports on details from his wife's statement that her husband had only found out about the allegations six days ago, seven weeks after they were first brought to the attention of the BBC.Image caption, In a note sent to staff, BBC director-general Tim Davie said that Vicky Flind's statement was a "reminder that the last few days have seen personal lives played out in public", reports the Scotsman. On its front page the paper also carries a story about Prime Mister Rishi Sunak shutting down comments that suggested Ukraine should show "gratitude" for the military support it had been give.Image caption, The Herald has an exclusive interview with the boss of First bus in Scotland who says that bar staff could finish their shift and drive colleagues home on night buses. On Monday the company announced it would be cutting its night bus services but its managing director told the paper it is offering to train night-time workers to drive busses, in a "show of willingness" to make retaining the services possible.Image caption, City leaders may look to introduce a low emission zone to Inverness, according to the Press and Journal. The paper says that the Highland capital may follow other cities like Glasgow which has already introduced an LEZ zone, once plans to reduce traffic on one of its city centre roads comes to fruition.Image caption, First Minister Humza Yousaf is on the front page of the National ahead of an SNP regional assembly in the South of Scotland. Independence and the cost of living crisis are thought to be on the agenda, according to the paper.Image caption, Fife Council could be forced to pay out millions of pounds following a landmark equal pay victory for its workers, reports the Courier. Around 1,000 employees launched legal action over a job re-evaluation exercise in 2005 which an employment tribunal found did not meet the requirements of the Equality Act 2010, according to the paper.Image caption, Two women who face jail after blackmailing nearly a dozen men for £120k make the front page of the Evening Express.Image caption, "Does someone have to die" reads the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News over a story about the steps of a retirement home which have left residents with broken bones, shattered teeth and black eyes.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a story about the manager of a Dundee autobody repair business who has been jailed for spitting at police officers.Image caption, A Glasgow school has been 'mindlessly' vandalised twice in the last week as a local councillor warns that extra security measures may be put in place, reports the Glasgow Times. 