Public asked for views on council tax changes
- Published
Scots are being asked for their views on proposals to raise council tax by as much as 22.5% for homes in higher bands.
Rates for homes in bands E, F, G and H would be increased on a sliding scale of 7.5%, 12.5%, 17.5% and 22.5% under the plans, which were leaked to the press last month.
The Scottish government said it was aiming to make taxation fairer.
But the "bombshell proposals" have been criticised by opposition MSPs.
Details of the plans were reported by the Daily Record newspaper last month after it obtained a Cosla report
Some 28% of properties in Scotland are believed to be in the bands that would be impacted by the increases, but only 0.5% of them are in the highest council tax band.
The Scottish government said the average payment in the highest band would rise to £4,251 per year.
STUC deputy general secretary Dave Moxham said the plan was "tinkering around the edges" when the whole system should instead be scrapped.
Public consultation
As a public consultation was launched on Wednesday, Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur said: "We have listened to calls for the council tax system to be made fairer, as presently more of the burden falls on those in the lower bands when considered as a proportion of the value of their property.
"The changes would only affect around a quarter of properties and even after they are taken into account, average council tax in Scotland would still be less than anywhere else in the UK."
The SNP MSP said the government's council tax reduction ensures "nobody has to pay a council tax bill they cannot be expected to afford, regardless of what band they are in".
He added: "I would encourage anyone who has views on these proposals to complete our consultation before it closes on 20 September 2023, to help us determine if they should be taken forward."
Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann confirmed the organisation was working with the Scottish government on the consultation.
"A fairer and more progressive council tax is what the proposals in this consultation aim to do," she said.
But Scottish Tory local government spokeswoman Liz Smith said the "bombshell proposals" would "terrify people struggling to cope with the global cost of living crisis".
She added: "Rather than even considering these eye-watering hikes, SNP-Green ministers should finally give our councils the fair funding deal they deserve."
Scottish Labour housing and local government spokesperson Mark Griffin said: "Once again the SNP is asking ordinary Scots to foot the bill for its own economic failure.
"There is no need to consult on it - this bombshell will mean even more financial sacrifice for people already facing impossible decisions."
Scotland's council tax bands, ranging from A to H are based on a property's assumed capital value as of 1 April 1991, while newer properties are assigned a nominal 1991 value.