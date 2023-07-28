What are the UCI Cycling World Championships?

GRAN FONDO - Italian for "big race". It is a long distance mass-participation championship, which is open to both amateurs and professionals. The top 25% of riders from 27 qualifying events held around the world have been invited to compete in Scotland. It is a free to attend event which will travel through Perth and Kinross. A second event, The Gran Fondo Time Trial, will cover Dundee and Angus. The main event will take place on Friday 4 August beginning and ending in Perth with The Gran Fondo Time Trial on Monday 7 August.