In pictures: TRNSMT music festival highlights from 2023
- Published
Scotland's biggest music festival ended on a high with The 1975 closing the show on Sunday night.
After thundery showers on Saturday, music fans basked in the sunshine on Glasgow Green for the final day of the festival.
More than 80 artists played across four stages over the three-day event.
Pulp, Sam Fender, Niall Horan, George Ezra and Mimi Webb were among the highlights of the 2023 line-up.
You can watch coverage of TRNSMT festival on BBC iPlayer.
