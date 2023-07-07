Junior doctors call off strike after new pay offer
- Published
Junior doctors in Scotland have called off a planned strike after a new pay offer from the Scottish government.
BMA Scotland said it agreed to suspend next week's strike while they consult members on the proposal for a 12.4% pay increase for 2023/24.
Alongside a pay rise of 4.5% for 2022/23, this will give a total pay increase of 17.5% over two years.
They had been due to strike between 12 and 15 July after previously rejecting a 14.5% pay rise over two years.
The BMA met with Health Secretary Michael Matheson on Friday to discuss an improved offer which the union said would now be put to its members, who would decide whether to accept it or not.
Earlier in the week, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would attend negotiations in a bid to avoid the industrial action going ahead.
Concerns were raised around surgeries and appointments being cancelled by the strike.
