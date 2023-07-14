Your pictures of Scotland: 7 July to 14 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 July and 14 July.

Susan Ferguson
Clearly beautiful: "With all the recent rain we have been getting, it made this Shasta daisy in my garden in Livingston go translucent," says Susan Ferguson. "Later in the day it went back to its usual white colour as it was a sunny day. Never seen this happen to daisies, only heard about this happening to skeleton flowers. My picture seems to be getting a lot of attention in the gardening groups I am in."
Graham Paton
Go Forth and conquer: "The groyne dipping into the Forth looks like some forgotten sea monster," says Graham Paton of his sun-up shot.
Sandra Motion
Follow the leader? "The beautiful puffins on Isle of May," says Sandra Motion.
Iain Campbell
"Up with the lark to get this picture of the sun rising over Millport," says Iain Campbell.
Nicolas Kemp
Cub scout: Nick Kemp spotted one of this year's new young fox arrivals in Edinburgh. "It was at the time picking up bird seed beneath a feeder, and probably saw me hiding to get the picture! Shot with a long focus lens."
Marcus Tyler
Two's a crowd: "I witnessed this osprey catch some food," says Marcus Tyler in Perthshire. "The majestic shot of the osprey leaving with its meal didn't go quite as I thought it would though."
William Johnston
Tay of sunshine: "A spectacular rainbow amidst torrential rain and spots of sun, seen from Dundee overlooking the Tay Road Bridge." says William Johnston.
Catriona Dalziel
A dolphin's tail: "The dolphins were fantastic at Chanonry Point, Fortrose," says Catriona Dalziel. "I love this picture catching four different poses in one image."
Alison Challis
"His happy place": This is how Alison Challis describes her son Ruaridh's start to the summer holidays at the Silver Sands of Morar.
Ruaraidh McMahon
There's a storm brewing: An atmospheric Aberdeen harbour shot from Ruaraidh McMahon. "I was glad that rain was in the distance."
Bob Smart
Hot wheels: "Captured this photo at Glamis Castle while the stunt team were ending with a bang," says Bob Smart. "A bang loud enough to make my daughter practically jump out of her skin!"
Stephen Pusey
Making a splash: "It was delightful to see cygnets in Edinburgh," says Stephen Pusey. "I was able to snap these two as they enjoyed splashing around in the afternoon sunshine."
Jimmy Mason
Batman and robin: Sometimes the captions just write themselves. "A bit of humour" at Townhill Loch in Dunfermline, says Jimmy Mason.
Martin Pirie
Large fish supper please: "We were on a whale cruise from Gairloch and captured this minke whale feeding just off the coast of Stornoway," says Martin Pirie.
Rhona Larkin
A Fyne sight: "A bit of sunshine between the showers," says Rhona Larkin of this shot overlooking Loch Fyne.
Stevi Jackson
Eyes right: Another puffin seen on a trip to the Isle of May, this time by Stevi Jackson.
Angela Jones
Quite a feet: "Me and my mate Stuart Allen on the bench at Fort William after our 96-mile walk over five days for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer," says Stuart Meldrum, who is on the right on the picture.
Alistair McIntosh
"Two gannets, taken during a boat trip from North Berwick visiting Bass Rock," says Alistair McIntosh from Australia.
Alex Mackintosh
Bus photo bomb: "There I was, sitting patiently in a field, waiting for the right moment to take a picture of this hare," says Alex Mackintosh. "All was going well until a bus drove past!"
Victor Tregubov
Wing collar shirt: "Taking a break," says Victor Tregubov of this friendly butterfly at Dawyck Botanic Garden.
Janina Dolny
Rock stars: "The European Land Art Festival and Stone Stacking Championships were held in Dunbar," says Janina Dolny. "Entrants were asked to create beautiful and unique art pieces such as this artistic arch using only the materials nature has provided."
Michael Daw
Thistle do nicely: "A goldfinch enjoying thistle seeds near Skinflats in Falkirk," says Michael Daw.
Eddie Fowler
"A cheeky deer in my Banchory garden," says Eddie Fowler.
Karon Wylie
Flower power: Karon Wylie captured this lovely image of a bee at Glen Feochan, Kilmore.
Mike Ogston
Doing the twist: Highland cattle and calves at a farm near Drongan, Ayrshire, from Mike Ogston.
Jon Perkins
"My three-year-old Labrador, Eva, enjoying the fantastic view of Neist Point and the lighthouse in the far west of the Isle of Skye," says Jon Perkins from Edinburgh.
Michael Yuille
Winging it: "A trip to the Trossachs Osprey hide," says Michael Yuille. "No fish for the Osprey, sadly."
Stuart Anderson
A healthy crop of runners: "The M3 Monikie Triathlon Festival during one of the long sunny spells before the showers started," says Stuart Anderson.
Pam Sharp
"I spotted these red deer amongst the thistles at Glenshee," says Pam Sharp.
Gillian Thomson
The fox(glove) and the hound: This bright woodland summer scene was captured by Gillian Thomson at Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire.
Thomas Hill
Caught red-handed: "A squirrel feasting on nuts, taken in the Cairngorms," says Thomas Hill.
Brian Battensby
A bit of a mouthful: "I'd always promised my daughters to take them to the Isle of May to see the puffins and we eventually got around to it after about 10 years," says Brian Battensby. "These three, with beaks full of sand eels, appeared to be waiting patiently for us tourists to move so they could go home to feed their chicks."
Valery Tough
Bright idea: "I caught this visitor patrolling the petunias in my window box in Glasgow," says Valery Tough.
Walter Hoy
On yer bike: "His feet don’t quite reach the pedals," says Walter Hoy of this squirrel. "Spotted this cheeky wee guy in my garden in Galston, Ayrshire."
Jacki Gordon
Hi expectations: A seal of approval with what looked like a welcoming wave on the approach to Isle of May for Jacki Gordon.
Ian Pirrie
Ship to shoe-re: This image of footwear on a wire was taken by Ian Pirrie at South Largs.
Hannah Smith
"A photograph taken by my 16-year- old daughter, Hannah, at Sandend beach in Aberdeenshire during a lovely evening walk," says Sue Smith.
Tom Kelly
"A bold wee soul": Tom Kelly says he was sitting on the banks of the Water of Leith in Edinburgh, when this fox cub appeared just a few yards in front of him and stared right into his camera.
Rose Brown
Fun on tap: "The school holidays have definitely started in our house with water balloons replacing dishes," notes Rose Brown.
Graham Bullough
"I took this from near the triangulation column on Conachair during a high level walk on Hirta, the main island of the St Kilda archipelago," says Graham Bullough. "It comprises a panoramic view of Village Bay, including the ruins from the last inhabitants plus the MoD base first established in 1957."
Louise Stephen
Sign of things to come: "My partner Ryan Salter proposed to me under the John O'Groats sign," says Louise Stephen. "We had the place to ourselves and I snapped this photograph after. I think the black and white captures the silence we experienced there. Beautiful." Our congratulation to you both.
Marie McKnight
"Scotland doesn't need a filter": That is how Marie McKnight described this shot from a campsite beside Loch Eil. "I glanced over and saw a wonderful glow."
Suzanne Lakie
Travelling light: "Came across this fellow during a dog walk," says Suzanne Lakie. "Just loved how the sun lit up his 'house'."
Alex MacDonald
The night Skye: "Beautiful photo taken by my husband, Alex MacDonald, from our home in Kilvaxter, Isle of Skye," says Caroline Forsyth. "He snapped it on his phone quickly. Gorgeous though."
John Dyer
Light and shade: "That Callanish feeling," says John Dyer.
Kathleen Murphy
Silhou-pet: "Sunset at Camusdarach beach with my dog Penny reflected in a tidal pool," says Kathleen Murphy.
Bryan Wark
Well worth flagging up: Saltire "flying high" at Lochgilphead, says Bryan Wark of his shot.
Andy Inglis
"Loch Broom at sunset with trawler Lord Miles approaching Ullapool," says Andy Inglis.
Colin Grady
Some down time: "We rushed out from where we were staying to capture and enjoy a beautiful sunset on our holiday in Girvan," says Colin Grady.
Andrew Carruthers
There's something in the Ayr: Andrew Carruthers says this beautiful sunset photo over Arran was taken during an evening stroll along Ayr beach.

