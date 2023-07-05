SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended following clash with chief whip
- Published
SNP MP Angus MacNeil has been suspended following a row with the party's chief whip.
It is alleged Mr MacNeil threatened Brendan O'Hara in Parliament on Monday evening.
It was said to have come during a clash between the pair over Mr McNeil missing votes in the House of Commons.
SNP sources confirmed to BBC Scotland that he has had the whip removed for a week.
The Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP said that he accepted the decision made by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
"Stephen has his views and I have mine, but as leader he has his own pressures to balance and I accept the decision he has taken," he said.
Mr MacNeil is one of the SNP's longest-serving MPs, having first been elected in 2005.
He has been a vocal critic of the party leadership in recent years, particularly over its independence strategy.
On Tuesday, Mr MacNeil had urged his Twitter followers to "always stand up to bullies", especially "any abusing their positions" but did not specify who the comment was targeted at.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
It came as Mhairi Black became the sixth SNP MP to confirm they would be stepping down at the next general election.
She described Westminster as being a "toxic" working environment.
Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford had already announced he will not be seeking re-election.
Party colleagues Peter Grant, Angela Crawley, Douglas Chapman and Stewart Hosie are also set to quit.